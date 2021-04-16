Lake County Council prevails in legal battle with commissioners over control of purchasing, data processing

"Going into it we were pretty confident of our position," Repay said. "I am equally confident we will appeal this decision.

"Our initial view is that this decision does nothing to alter the specific powers assigned to the council or the commissioners in Lake County. We continue to believe that the two ordinances which are at the heart of the dispute are invalid exercises of powers expressly granted to the commissioners. We will need time to decide our next steps.”

One possible avenue of appeal may be the commissioners claim that the council lacked the authority to file its lawsuit in the first place since state law requires lawsuits brought in the name of Lake County be filed by the commissioners.

Sedia addressed that issue by observing the council's lawsuit was not filed on behalf of Lake County but by the council itself. He said nothing in Indiana law blocks the council from bringing suit in its own name against the commissioners.

At the same time, Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, said he wishes the commissioners would instead opt to simply accept the ruling and move on, so an orderly transition of the two departments can begin.