Lake County Council sees end of an era

CROWN POINT — The team managing Lake County's finances through unprecedented times over the past four years is breaking up.

The seven-member Lake County Council already lost one of its longtime members last month after state Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, was elected to higher office at the Nov. 8 general election.

On Tuesday, two more councilmen — Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, and Al Menchaca, D-Gary — participated in the final meeting of their terms after both were defeated for renomination at the May 3 primary election.

There seemed to be little sadness, however, as the council transacted its regular business: transferring money within county department accounts, allocating funds for unanticipated needs, appointing representatives to county boards and committees, adopting ordinances to guide county operations and recognizing Lake County residents doing great things.

As usual for the council, though somewhat unusual in these politically charged times, the measures were unanimously approved on a bipartisan basis, just as the county's 2023 budget was in October following months of careful review by each council member.

Menchaca said he's proud to have been part of a governing body that worked together so well. He was appointed to the council in June 2019 to succeed Councilwoman Elsie Franklin following her death.

"It's been an honor to sit on this county council. It's been a great experience for me. I want to thank my colleagues, the attorneys and the entire staff for making my job easier," Menchaca said. "They're great people here. It was great. It was a good experience for me."

Menchaca said he'll always remember joining a 5-2 majority in September 2021 to reject a school mask mandate recommended by the county's health officer to try to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

"I'll never forget that vote. The room was packed," Menchaca said. "But the decision I made on that, I was able to sleep at night. I believe I made my best decision."

Menchaca said he has no immediate plans to seek another office. Voters chose to replace him on the council in January with Democratic Gary City Councilman Clorius Lay.

Jorgensen, meanwhile, is likely to return to public service sooner rather than later. He said he's considering a potential run for office next year in his hometown of St. John.

But while he remained a council member, Jorgensen expressed gratitude to two Democrats — Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, and Councilman David Hamm, D-Hammond — who he said mentored him throughout his tenure and helped elect him council vice president earlier this year when Dernulc gave up the role to run for Indiana Senate.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Lake County, especially in the 7th District. I've created a lot of friendships. People have helped me out tremendously along the way," Jorgensen said. "I'll miss you all."

Councilman-elect Randy Niemeyer, R-Cedar Lake, who defeated Jorgensen in the Republican primary and will take his seat in January, thanked his former rival for his service to the people living in the largely rural southern half of the county.

"I appreciate your competition in the primary. It made me a better candidate and more educated on everything going on in the county," Niemeyer said.

Hamm said both Menchaca and Jorgensen have accomplished many great things through their service on the county council.

"I'm proud of both of you because I've seen, on different issues, how you've always put the public first. I'm just proud to be a friend of both of you," Hamm said.

Bilski agreed the changeover in council members will be "bittersweet" given how much the current council has accomplished, including a complete overhaul of the county's budgeting process.

"We've really just made leaps and bounds improvements," Bilski said. "Lake County government was looked upon so terribly downstate for years, and we're changing that. We have a positive image."

"This is a good group working together and doing things that people want, and I hope that continues," he said.

Councilman Pete Lindemulder, R-Schererville, participating in his first council meeting a month early after succeeding Dernulc, is optimistic the next county council will be as good as the outgoing one.

"It's been a lot to take in, but it's been a smooth transition thus far. I look forward to continuing the work the council has done over the past few years. From everything I can see, the county is setting forth on a good path, and I look forward to continuing down that with everybody here," Lindemulder said.

