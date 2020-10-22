Lake County Council votes to take data processing away from county commissioners

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council agreed Wednesday to take control of a second county department away from the Lake County Commissioners.
The Democratic-controlled council voted 5-1 in favor of an ordinance, proposed by Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, that would put data processing under the council's authority, as provided by a long-ignored 1981 Indiana statute.
Jorgensen did not speak on the proposal prior to the final council vote that saw only Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, vote no. Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, was absent.
Last week, when the measure won preliminary council approval, Jorgensen said the commissioners were to blame for a ransomware attack last year that shut down Lake County's email system for weeks.
The attempt by Lake County's legislative body to seize control of data processing from the three-member, Democratic-controlled county executive comes one week after the council adopted a separate ordinance taking over county purchasing from the commissioners, again using the 1981 law as justification.
"We're just interpreting what the purpose of the Legislature was in giving us jurisdiction, and I think it makes complete sense," Jorgensen said. "These two items for a county as large as Lake County are probably two of the most important functions."
The council's takeover ordinances still must be approved by the commissioners to take effect.
Or, if rejected by the commissioners, their veto must be overridden by the council.
The commissioners also potentially could sue to try to halt the transfer of authority over purchasing and data processing to the council.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Adam Mancilla
Adriel Ruiz
Andrew Mysliwiec
Anthony Flora
Anthony Glenn
Anthony Green
Anthony Guzman
Antur Little
Arnella Parrish
Barry Slack
Bradford Dow
Brian Berry
Brian Romeo
Brittany Wooley
Carlos Spikes
Christopher Hallman
Colton Koszcyzmski
Crystal Smith
Daniel Fischer
Daniel White
Darryl Bourne
Dave Norman
David Jackson
Derek Boss
Doddrick Clark
Emily Sharp
Eric Colley
Eric Conwell
Eric Loera
Gerald Bardeson
Glenn Peterson
Holly Waters
Jacob Hudak
James Lenoir Williams
Jamie Lade
Jason Ruhlander
Jessica Niksich
Joselyn Soria
Kaiaja Bell
Kayla Bradley
Kearia Baylor
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kimberly Smith
Kyle Smith
Marcie Aumiller
Martese Long
Martin Pineda
Micah Hamilton
Michael Bolde
Michelle Blough
Philip Gagna
Ramon Pacheo
Rex Culver
Richard Lindzy
Robert Page
Roberta Kellogg
Rocky Spires
Ryant Jones
Shaughn Nelson
Shay Sullivan
Steven Jeka
Steven Smith
Tyler Curtis
Victor Martinez
Wade Nutall
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.