Lake County Council votes to take data processing away from county commissioners
Lake County Council votes to take data processing away from county commissioners

Lake County Government Center

The Lake County Government Center is shown.

 Marc Chase

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council agreed Wednesday to take control of a second county department away from the Lake County Commissioners.

The Democratic-controlled council voted 5-1 in favor of an ordinance, proposed by Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, that would put data processing under the council's authority, as provided by a long-ignored 1981 Indiana statute.

Jorgensen did not speak on the proposal prior to the final council vote that saw only Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, vote no. Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, was absent.

Last week, when the measure won preliminary council approval, Jorgensen said the commissioners were to blame for a ransomware attack last year that shut down Lake County's email system for weeks.

The attempt by Lake County's legislative body to seize control of data processing from the three-member, Democratic-controlled county executive comes one week after the council adopted a separate ordinance taking over county purchasing from the commissioners, again using the 1981 law as justification.

"We're just interpreting what the purpose of the Legislature was in giving us jurisdiction, and I think it makes complete sense," Jorgensen said. "These two items for a county as large as Lake County are probably two of the most important functions."

The council's takeover ordinances still must be approved by the commissioners to take effect.

Or, if rejected by the commissioners, their veto must be overridden by the council.

The commissioners also potentially could sue to try to halt the transfer of authority over purchasing and data processing to the council.

