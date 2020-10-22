Lake County Council votes to take data processing away from county commissioners

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council agreed Wednesday to take control of a second county department away from the Lake County Commissioners.

The Democratic-controlled council voted 5-1 in favor of an ordinance, proposed by Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, that would put data processing under the council's authority, as provided by a long-ignored 1981 Indiana statute.

Jorgensen did not speak on the proposal prior to the final council vote that saw only Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, vote no. Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, was absent.

Last week, when the measure won preliminary council approval, Jorgensen said the commissioners were to blame for a ransomware attack last year that shut down Lake County's email system for weeks.

The attempt by Lake County's legislative body to seize control of data processing from the three-member, Democratic-controlled county executive comes one week after the council adopted a separate ordinance taking over county purchasing from the commissioners, again using the 1981 law as justification.