CROWN POINT —The debate over gun laws continues to sow discord within Lake County government, where the head of the planning office is now questioning if a councilman has been misleading the public about the Plan Commission’s role in regulating recreational shooting by private landowners.
Plan Commission Director Ned Kovachevich said the confusion stems from an effort by Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, to amend the county zoning ordinance to more clearly distinguish between for-profit shooting facilities and “backyard” ranges on private land.
In early June, Jorgensen introduced a resolution asking the Plan Commission to add language to the county zoning ordinance that will “exclude from the zoning ordinance recreational shooting ranges located on private property.” The clarification would be part of broader revision to the zoning law expected later this year.
Jorgensen posted an update on the progress of the resolution to his official Facebook page Friday, assuring South County residents the Plan Commission had agreed to adopt his language in the new zoning ordinance. Without the change, recreational shooters wishing to shoot on their own property will continue to have to get special permission from the planning office, he said.
“As the law is currently drafted, private landowners who desired to recreationally target practice on their land needed to apply for and appear before the Lake County Board of Zoning Appeals for a "special exception" to do so — which is an unnecessary governmental intrusion and infringement upon private property rights,” Jorgensen wrote.
Jorgensen’s description of the Plan Commission’s role in regulating shooting on private property is wrong, according to Kovachevich. In a now-deleted reply to Jorgensen’s post, Kovachevich wrote that the planning office has never required a special exception for private citizens since the unincorporated county zoning ordinance was enacted in 1957.
“Consequently, government, in this case the Lake County Plan Commission, has never attempted to infringe or intrude on anyone’s individual or private property rights,” Kovachevich wrote, according to a screenshot of the reply obtained by The Times. “I have explained this to Councilman Jorgensen on several occasions, but maybe he just doesn’t understand!”
The dispute about whether the county zoning law requires a special exception for private shooters is the latest bit of fallout from the passage of two firearms ordinances late last year. One of the ordinances was vetoed by county commissioners over constitutional concerns, but a companion law, known as Ordinance 1314B-1, remains in effect.
The ordinance was intended to define the safety requirements for recreational shooting ranges on private land. It also refers to a section of the county zoning ordinance that “permits a shooting range in A-1 (agricultural) zoning districts, by special exception only.”
The section lists “Gun Club, Skeet Shoot or Target Range” as activities permitted by special exception on agriculturally zoned land, but does not specifically identify who is subject to the rule.
According to Kovachevich, the planning office has always interpreted the section to apply to organizations like gun clubs that own property for the purpose of shooting, not individual landowners who also happen to shoot on their property. The Plan Commission doesn’t require individuals who own A-1 land to apply for a special exception if they want to set up backyard ranges, he said.
“My response to Councilman Jorgensen was simply an attempt to clear the discrepancy between his post and the real application of our ordinance, which is that we do not infringe on anyone's individual property rights ... nor have we ever required any special exception for individual private property owners for this use, regardless of zoning,” Kovachevich wrote in an email to The Times.
Jorgensen contends the zoning ordinance should be revised to more clearly define who must apply for a special exception, because a future Plan Commission could interpret the law differently. In a series of emails exchanged with Kovachevich in June, Jorgensen argued his resolution was needed to resolve the apparent contradiction between 1314B-1 and the planning office’s interpretation of the zoning law.
“We cannot simply accept the confusion created by the zoning ordinance’s vagueness, when coupled with the 1314B-1 requirements, simply because the Plan Commission says ‘we have been doing it this way for 40+ years and will continue to do so,’” Jorgensen wrote, according to copies of the emails obtained by The Times. “That would be negligent legislating on our part and would leave an ambiguity that could later prove detrimental to private citizens.”