Lake County eyes ban on AR-15 sales at fairgrounds gun shows

CROWN POINT — Should Lake County government property continue to be used to sell "guns of war," such as the high-powered AR-15 semi-automatic rifle?

Lake County Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, believes it's time county officials have that discussion following the May 24 slaughter of 19 third and fourth grade students and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that required DNA testing to identify some of the victims because the children's bodies were utterly torn apart by bullets fired from an AR-15.

"I don't know what else an AR-15 is used for except for war," Brown said. "Why are these guns of war being sold on government property?"

Brown is referring to the gun show held approximately every six to eight weeks at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point that routinely includes vendors selling AR-15s.

He said he doesn't object to the gun show itself and he isn't trying to take anyone's guns.

But, in the wake of Uvalde, as well as the recent fatal shooting of two people at a Gary nightclub and a shooting following a graduation ceremony in the Steel City, Brown wonders if the county can't take action to prohibit the sale of certain guns at the fairgrounds, such as the AR-15.

"These things are for one purpose only that I'm aware of — to kill somebody. And we're not at war in Lake County," Brown said.

Earlier this week, Brown attempted to get the Democratic-controlled county council to quickly adopt an ordinance banning AR-15 sales at the fairgrounds.

Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, enthusiastically backed the proposal. She asked her colleagues: "When are we going to take action?"

"There does need to be more restrictions. I don't understand why we sell those guns. They kill multiple people in a very short time," Cid said.

But Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said that while he's sympathetic to Brown's position, he insisted a ban on AR-15 sales at the fairgrounds isn't something that can be rushed through, given the lawsuit almost certain to follow and the fact the county's three-member Board of Commissioners control how the fairgrounds are used.

In response, Brown said: "The hell with all that gobbledygook about what the current law says. Let us hear from the people in this county as to whether they want us to keep this on the front burner, so we will not be losing more lives unnecessarily."

Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said afterward he's interested in learning exactly what the county can do in terms of regulating or limiting how entities leasing space at the fairgrounds use that space, especially since the AR-15 is a legal product.

"I have asked people to investigate what we can do within the law, and the Constitution, in order to do better by our taxpayers. I think Charlie has good points. But I don't have an answer at this point. I think it is an issue worth investigating, but I don't know what the answer would be," Repay said.

He said the commissioners potentially could ban the sale of all products at the fairgrounds.

While Repay acknowledged the county likely would lose rental revenue if it went down that road, it would put an end to AR-15 sales without necessarily seeming to target gun sales.

Another option might be to require fairgrounds vendors have a physical retail location in Lake County or Northwest Indiana, Repay said.

That way, he said the county isn't allowing existing businesses that sell guns, or any other product, and also hire local workers and pay property taxes, to potentially be undercut by transient competition operating at the fairgrounds.

"If we were to find a solution, I'd want it to be a good one that can withstand any sort of judicial test," Repay said. "I'm not against guns. I own a lot of guns. No AR-15s. And I bought a couple at the gun show."

The two-day gun shows at the Lake County Fairgrounds are organized by a company called Central Indiana Gun Shows. Vendors pay $50 for an eight-foot display table and electricity is included.

Daniel Hedger, of Richmond, Indiana, is owner of Central Indiana Gun Shows. He said when contacted by The Times it was the first he's heard of the idea to potentially ban AR-15 sales at his Crown Point show.

"I don't know where they even came up with that one," Hedger said. "I don't know that you could legally do it. I would have to talk to my attorney."

Hedger pointed out the AR-15 is a specific rifle made by Colt's Manufacturing Company. But he said there are probably 200 or so similar rifles produced by other manufacturers that aren't specifically AR-15s and still potentially would be eligible for sale even if the county blocks vendors from offering AR-15s at the fairgrounds.

"Personally, I don't like an AR. I never have cared for that rifle, to be honest with you. But I don't think you can label it," Hedger said.

He acknowledged there always are ARs available for purchase at Crown Point gun shows, including the next one at the fairgrounds July 2-3.

"There's everything from hunting rifles to bolt-actions to law enforcement carry to stun guns, you name it," he said.

"Most of the guns you see used in crimes were bought from dealers. The paperwork was done legally. Most of them don't come from gun shows, they come from gun shops, or they're stolen in crimes," Hedger said.

Hedger also suggested more people are killed by medical malpractice, drunken driving and even blunt force trauma from hammers than from guns, and no one is suggesting a ban on selling the vehicle used most often in fatal drunk driving crashes.

"Politicians go after stuff that makes them feel good, that makes them look good to the public," Hedger said. "You can stack laws on the books all day long. Criminals are going to violate the law."

He said that if officials want to ban anything they should consider banning social media because criminals are using Facebook and Snapchat and Instagram to hone their techniques and connect with others similarly inclined to engage in mayhem.

"People can feed into your ego. They can feed into your rage. It gives crazy people more fuel for their fire to do something stupid," Hedger said.

The next Lake County Council meeting is scheduled for July 12 at the Government Center in Crown Point.

Guns are not allowed in the building because it also is a courthouse.

