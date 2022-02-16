Lake County eyes partnership with Crown Point on sewage project

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council appears poised to support Crown Point's efforts to fund a new sanitary plant in the southeast corner of the city that may enable homeowners in nearby unincorporated areas to get off aging septic systems.
Following a pitch Tuesday by Crown Point Mayor David Uran, the Democratic-led council preliminarily agreed to use $5 million of the county's federal American Rescue Plan funds to secure a $5 million matching grant from the Indiana Finance Authority on behalf of the Crown Point sewer project.
Uran explained Crown Point also plans to use $5 million of its ARPA funds to score a matching IFA grant. Added together, the city would have $20 million of the $99 million it needs for the project before even looking at traditional funding sources, Uran said.
"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity," Uran said. "The city of Crown Point has been working very hard on our infrastructure to improve the quality of water, wastewater and storm water for going on 15 years now and beyond."
Uran said that constructing a new water treatment plant in the southeast corner of the city would take approximately 1 million gallons per day off the city's existing facilities — providing greater protection to current city sewer customers.
It also would open the door to adding new customers, both as Crown Point continues growing toward the southeast and by bringing online residents living in homes outside the city that currently rely on septic tanks or more costly sewer connections, he said.
In addition, Uran said the new plant potentially could bring more areas within the jurisdiction of the Lake Michigan watershed, enabling homeowners and businesses to replace their well water with Lake Michigan water.
"In the late 90s we switched from well water to Lake Michigan water, and that has been the absolute driving force for growth in our community," Uran said.
The Lake County Board of Commissioners previously announced plans to spend up to $94 million of the county's ARPA funds to replace failing septic systems with sewer service in both Calumet Township, between Griffith and Gary, and Center Township, outside of Crown Point.
It's not clear whether this proposal — set to be formally endorsed by the county council at its March 8 meeting — is distinct from that initiative or merely a way to ensure at least $5 million of that money is guaranteed to go to Crown Point.
Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, whose council district includes parts of Crown Point and points south, said he's pleased to see Lake County partnering with Crown Point to improve the quality of life in the county.
"It's been in the works for some time. It's very encouraging for unincorporated south county, as well as the city of Crown Point, and the surrounding municipalities," Jorgensen said.
1 of 43
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Darren Flowers, of Dyer, shows his Dr. Strange, torturer supreme, costume Saturday at NWI Comic-Con.
Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Men — Matthew Kauffman, of Crown Point; Christopher Netherton, of Crown Point; Trent Wilson, of Valparaiso; Zachary Bodamer, of Crown Point, and Jonathan Otano, of Valparaiso — strike a pose.
The annual NWI Comic-Con, held at the Lake County Fairgrounds, brought together hundreds of people to shop for memorabilia and, in many cases, show off their costumes
1 of 43
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Darren Flowers, of Dyer, shows his Dr. Strange, torturer supreme, costume Saturday at NWI Comic-Con.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
James Woods, of Michigan City, dressed as the Mandalorian Saturday at NWI Comic-Con.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Victoria Chatfield and Rachel Bill, of Williamsfield, Illinois, show their She-Ra cartoons. Mom's costume shows the older costume style while her daughter's costume shows the newer style.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Lindsay Krajacic and Chloe Thompson, of Hebron, enjoyed NWI Comic-Con Saturday at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Victoria Chatfield and Rachel Bill, of Williamsfield, Illinois, show their She-Ra cartoons. Mom's costume shows the older costume style while her daughter's costume shows the newer style.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Gator Cash, of Decatur, Illinois, shows his Star Wars costume.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Aidan Patrick, of Lynwood, shows his Green Lizard costume at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Moxieana, of Portage, poses with the crocheted Japanese-style dolls she sold Saturday at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Tom and Beth Strout, of Chesterton, show their costumes Saturday at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Alex Loveless, of Valparaiso, shows his Umbrella Corp. officer costume from "Resident Evil" at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. With him is Brenna Keen, of Valparaiso.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
The Willis family from Valparaiso -- Theresa, Ava, Mollie, Nicholas and Max -- dressed as an adventuring party, with Ava in steampunk, for NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Rob Krane, of St. John, dressed as Luigi from Mario Brothers, and Darren Flowers, of Dyer, dressed as Dr. Strange, torturer supreme, show their costumes.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Gator Cash, of Decatur, Illinois, shows his handmade fake gun.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Gator Cash, of Decatur, Illinois, shows his Star Wars costume.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Coralee Boswell, of Hobart, shows her Neneyasi costume.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
James Woods, of Michigan City, dressed as the Mandalorian Saturday at NWI Comic-Con.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Cally Boomsma and Hayley Durall, of Lowell, show their Star Wars costumes at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Mini figures were among the merchandise for sale Saturday at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
April Barnes, of Valparaiso, holds balloon animals for her nieces at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Melissa Bennett, of Highland, and Mackenzie Parham, of Lowell, shiver Saturday outside NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Yanita Jones as Scarlet Witch, Holland Jones as Delores from Encanto, Bryce Jones as Loke and Landyn Jones as Boss Baby show their costumes Saturday at NWI Comic-Con. The family lives in Merrillville
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Aidan Patrick, of Lynwood, shows his Green Lizard costume at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Natalia Rosado, of East Chicago, poses with her son Julian Rosado at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. It was Julian's first time at a convention.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Paul Sciarra, of Valparaiso, dressed as the rhino from Super-Man Saturday at NWI Comic-Con.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Paul Sciarra, of Valparaiso, dressed as the rhino from Super-Man Saturday at NWI Comic-Con.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
David Carvelli, of Sugar Grove, Illinois, shows his Laird C. Dracmor costume. The head took 70 hours to make.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Samantha Oester, of Elmhurst, Illinois, shows her elemental cosplay.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Gail and Jack Casteel, of Crown Point, pose with Tom Casteel and Alivia Spry, also of Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
David Carvelli, of Sugar Grove, Illinois, shows his Laird C. Dracmor costume. The head took 70 hours to make.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
The Iwanus family from Valparaiso -- Rebecca, Piper, Madison, Shawn and Cadence -- attended NWI Comic-Con Saturday at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Samantha Oester, of Elmhurst, Illinois, shows her elemental cosplay.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Jen Weiss, Be Carter and Taylor Deatherage, all of Chicago, show their costumes.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Cally Boomsma and Hayley Durall, of Lowell, show their Star Wars costumes at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Randy Hogan, of Monee, Illinois, talks about popular merchandise at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Melissa Bennett, of Highland, and Mackenzie Parham, of Lowell, shiver Saturday outside NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Ashleigh Fitzpatrick poses with a shy Anthony Cruz, of Chesterton, after Anthony got a balloon backpack Saturday at NWI Comic-Con.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Lindsay Krajacic and Chloe Thompson, of Hebron, enjoyed NWI Comic-Con Saturday at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Coralee Boswell, of Hobart, shows her Neneyasi costume.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Comics, Funco Pops, miniature figures, jewelry artwork and other collectibles were for sale Saturday at NWI Comic-Con.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Rachel Bill and Victoria Chatfield of Williamsfield, Illinois, show their claws Saturday at NWI Comic-Con.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Yanita Jones as Scarlet Witch, Holland Jones as Delores from Encanto, Bryce Jones as Loke and Landyn Jones as Boss Baby show their costumes Saturday at NWI Comic-Con. The family lives in Merrillville
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Men — Matthew Kauffman, of Crown Point; Christopher Netherton, of Crown Point; Trent Wilson, of Valparaiso; Zachary Bodamer, of Crown Point, and Jonathan Otano, of Valparaiso — strike a pose.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Tom and Beth Strout, of Chesterton, show their costumes Saturday at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.