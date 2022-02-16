Lake County eyes partnership with Crown Point on sewage project

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council appears poised to support Crown Point's efforts to fund a new sanitary plant in the southeast corner of the city that may enable homeowners in nearby unincorporated areas to get off aging septic systems.

Following a pitch Tuesday by Crown Point Mayor David Uran, the Democratic-led council preliminarily agreed to use $5 million of the county's federal American Rescue Plan funds to secure a $5 million matching grant from the Indiana Finance Authority on behalf of the Crown Point sewer project.

Uran explained Crown Point also plans to use $5 million of its ARPA funds to score a matching IFA grant. Added together, the city would have $20 million of the $99 million it needs for the project before even looking at traditional funding sources, Uran said.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity," Uran said. "The city of Crown Point has been working very hard on our infrastructure to improve the quality of water, wastewater and storm water for going on 15 years now and beyond."

Uran said that constructing a new water treatment plant in the southeast corner of the city would take approximately 1 million gallons per day off the city's existing facilities — providing greater protection to current city sewer customers.

It also would open the door to adding new customers, both as Crown Point continues growing toward the southeast and by bringing online residents living in homes outside the city that currently rely on septic tanks or more costly sewer connections, he said.

In addition, Uran said the new plant potentially could bring more areas within the jurisdiction of the Lake Michigan watershed, enabling homeowners and businesses to replace their well water with Lake Michigan water.

"In the late 90s we switched from well water to Lake Michigan water, and that has been the absolute driving force for growth in our community," Uran said.

The Lake County Board of Commissioners previously announced plans to spend up to $94 million of the county's ARPA funds to replace failing septic systems with sewer service in both Calumet Township, between Griffith and Gary, and Center Township, outside of Crown Point.

It's not clear whether this proposal — set to be formally endorsed by the county council at its March 8 meeting — is distinct from that initiative or merely a way to ensure at least $5 million of that money is guaranteed to go to Crown Point.

Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, whose council district includes parts of Crown Point and points south, said he's pleased to see Lake County partnering with Crown Point to improve the quality of life in the county.

"It's been in the works for some time. It's very encouraging for unincorporated south county, as well as the city of Crown Point, and the surrounding municipalities," Jorgensen said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.