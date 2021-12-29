Lake County government buildings closed Friday and Monday for New Year's holidays

CROWN POINT — Lake County government offices will be closed Friday and Monday in recognition of the New Year's holidays.

According to county ordinance, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are separate holidays and two days off for most Lake County government employees.

Typically, when a holiday falls on a Saturday, such as New Year's Day, the holiday is observed by Lake County on the preceding Friday.

But because New Year's Eve on Friday also is a holiday, the Lake County Council has decided New Year's Day will be observed Monday — rather than backing the observance of New Year's Eve to Thursday.

The county followed a similar procedure for the separate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays by keeping Christmas Eve on Friday and observing Christmas Day on Monday.

Lake County government buildings are expected to reopen Tuesday following the holidays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.