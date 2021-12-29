 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake County government buildings closed Friday and Monday for New Year's holidays
alert urgent

Lake County government buildings closed Friday and Monday for New Year's holidays

Lake County Government Center

The Lake County Government Center is shown.

 Marc Chase

CROWN POINT — Lake County government offices will be closed Friday and Monday in recognition of the New Year's holidays.

According to county ordinance, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are separate holidays and two days off for most Lake County government employees.

Typically, when a holiday falls on a Saturday, such as New Year's Day, the holiday is observed by Lake County on the preceding Friday.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

But because New Year's Eve on Friday also is a holiday, the Lake County Council has decided New Year's Day will be observed Monday — rather than backing the observance of New Year's Eve to Thursday.

The county followed a similar procedure for the separate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays by keeping Christmas Eve on Friday and observing Christmas Day on Monday.

Lake County government buildings are expected to reopen Tuesday following the holidays.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts