Lake County government buildings staying closed until April 20 due to COVID-19

CROWN POINT — Lake County government buildings will remain closed to most employees and the general public until at least April 20, under an emergency order approved Thursday by the county commissioners.
The county government center in Crown Point, and the courthouses in Hammond, East Chicago and Gary, initially were shut down March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They originally were scheduled to reopen Monday.
However, the commissioners said because the COVID-19 emergency continues in Lake County, and across Indiana, it's necessary to postpone the resumption of normal county operations for at least two more weeks.
County employees are directed to contact their immediate supervisor for details of specific job assignments during the closure, according to the commissioners' order.
The Lake County sheriff's office, adjacent to the government center, remains open to the public between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays for law enforcement matters, essential administrative services and mandatory reporting requirements.
