CROWN POINT — A Lake County Council flush with cash gave preliminary approval to a 2019 spending plan that creates new jobs and gives pay raises to many current employees.
The seven-member fiscal body passed on first read a budget with a surplus of more than $2 million thanks to swelling revenues amounting to a local property tax levy of more than $172 million, increasing income taxes and other government fees.
Dante Rondelli, the council's financial director, said, "It's an unusual year and people shouldn't get used to it because it can't last."
The council created 19 new job positions, including five additional E-911 dispatchers and eight people to manage the Odyssey court database that launched earlier this year.
The council granted a 3-percent wage increase for full-time county employees, including elected official, but excluding positions in various departments including corrections, highway and E-911 whose salaries are governed by collective bargaining agreements.
They are giving a 5 percent increase to Lake County Juvenile Detention staff to make up some of the disparity in their salaries compared to those paid in the Lake County Jail where adults are guarded by corrections officers who recently won 10 percent pay hikes themselves.
The county council also raised the minimum wage for full-time county employees from less than $22,000 to $25,000. Councilwoman Elsie Franklin, D-Gary, said, "These people deserve a living wage."
Council members were in unanimity in almost all area of spending except for a 4-3 vote to hire a economic development deputy director at a salary of $55,200. Councilmen Dan Dernulc, R-Highland and Eldon Strong, R-Crown Point, voted against creating that job and against the budget because of its inclusion. Strong said, "We have done a lot of good things, but I really don't like that deputy director job."
The total cost to taxpayers for rising next year will be about $6.5 million, Rondelli said.
Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, even got council approval for a $20,000 fund for newer uniforms for the county police honor guard.
If the council passes the budget on second reading Oct. 9, this will be the fifth year in a row for sweeping county employee pay raises. Councilman Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said, "It makes up for all the years their wages were frozen."
County government shrank between 2007 to 2013 when property tax revenues shrank during the recession and state-mandated cuts to local property taxes. That trend was reversed by the economic recovery and the adoption of a 1.5 percent personal income tax on county residents and those who work in the county.
The council will reconvene their budget sessions Oct. 4.