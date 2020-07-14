Lake County Health Department understaffed, overwhelmed amid COVID-19 pandemic

Though she noted hospitalizations and intensive care capacity continue to be stable, and coronavirus deaths are declining.

"As we are in the process of gradually reopening the county, and we're seeing more people getting together outside — some following the safety precautions and some not — we are definitely seeing a little bit of an uptick in the numbers, which probably we'll continue to see in the next few days," Vavilala said.

"How much of an uptick it's going to be only time will tell, depending on the precautions that people will be taking."

To that end, Vavilala told the county council she will be issuing coronavirus recommendations, likely by the end of the week, for Lake County residents to follow to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

Vavilala declined to say whether the recommendations will include a mandate that facial coverings be worn by all people in public places.

"I can't divulge exactly what all it would have," she said. "There will be recommendations for schools, there will be recommendations for restaurants, and there also will be recommendations for people who are going to be indoors in businesses who are unable to maintain social distancing."