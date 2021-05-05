Lake County Judge Marissa McDermott announces re-election bid

CROWN POINT — Lake County Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott has announced her intention to seek re-election next year.

"FIVE YEARS AGO, today, I woke up as the first woman to ever win an election for Lake Circuit Judge," McDermott wrote in a social media post Tuesday.

"That success was due to wonderful supporters and a lot of work," she said. "It's hard to believe how fast the time flew, but today, I am proud to announce that I will be running for re-election."

McDermott, who is married to Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., said she plans to spend the coming months sharing what she and her circuit court team have accomplished.

"And I hope to see you as I travel once again to every corner of Lake County," she said. "I have really missed being on the campaign trail, and am looking forward to an exciting next year."

McDermott, a Democrat, soundly defeated Republican challenger Doug Grimes during the 2016 elections. Grimes is an attorney and former Gary city judge.

Thomas McDermott Jr. took to social media to laud his wife's contributions as judge over the past five years.