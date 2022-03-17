Lake County lawmakers hosting town hall meetings Saturday

State Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, and state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, are hosting three town hall meetings Saturday to discuss the results of the 2022 Indiana legislative session.

The public events are set for 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Community Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland; 1 to 2 p.m. at the Dyer-Schererville Branch of the Lake County Public Library, 1001 W Lincoln Hwy, Schererville; and 3 to 4 p.m. at the Griffith-Calumet Township Branch of the Lake County Public Library 1215 E. 45th Ave., Griffith.

The lawmakers hope the first session primarily will be attended by Munster and Highland residents, the second session by Schererville and Dyer residents, and the third session by Griffith residents.

They're expected to speak about the new laws approved by the General Assembly during the 10-week annual session that wrapped up last week.

The legislators also will take constituent questions about other pending issues in the 1st Senate District and the 12th House District for possible action next year at the Statehouse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.