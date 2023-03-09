Three Lake County lawmakers are participating in town hall-style meetings Saturday to update their constituents on the work of the 2023 General Assembly just after the midpoint of the Legislature’s annual session.

Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, and Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, are hosting a joint event to talk about their work at the Statehouse and to solicit feedback about issues facing the Hoosier State.

It's scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the St. John Township Trustee and Community Center, 1515 W. US 30, Schererville.

Later, Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, is set to speak and answer questions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Whiting Public Library, 1735 Oliver St.

Both events are free.

Legislation approved by the House began to be evaluated this week by the Senate and measures approved by the Senate started to be taken up by the House.

Proposals must pass both chambers with identical language by April 29 to go to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

