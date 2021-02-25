Lake County lawyers urging Senate to scrap proposed changes to judicial selection process

The Lake County Bar Association, which is comprised of the county’s lawyers and judges, believes that change is “an abomination” that will “take even more power away from the people of Lake County in selecting their judges.”

“If the community is not allowed to elect their judges outright, then, at the very least, they should have majority local representation on the judicial nominating commission who selects them,” said Angela Jones, bar association president.

“Judges should not be selected by political appointees as this opens judges to the risk that they rule in certain ways to satisfy their appointers. They should remain independent and free from political pressure.”

Moreover, Jones said removing local attorneys from the process deprives the governor of insight on the “integrity, skill and experience of their fellow members of the bar who are seeking judicial selection.”

“Attorneys have an appreciation of temperament and sound judgement which is essential for a good judge,” Jones said. “They understand the legal reasoning and understanding of the rule of law that judges must have.”

Aylesworth, who is not an attorney and lives in Porter County, said he filed the legislation because he believes the current process is unfair.