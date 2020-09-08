Lake County lights a path for solar farm developments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Lake County is lighting the way for solar farm developments.

On Tuesday, the seven-member County Council unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing and regulating commercial-level solar panel installations in unincorporated agricultural areas of the county, in addition to the small-scale residential solar panels already permitted.

If the measure subsequently is endorsed by at least two of the three county commissioners, some Lake County farmland owners soon might be asked to lease their properties to solar farm operators that will harvest sunlight to power homes in the Region, instead of the corn, soybeans and other crops commonly grown in the county.

Invenergy LLC, headquartered in Chicago, has released preliminary plans for a $200 million, 200-megawatt solar farm on some 1,400 acres east of Interstate 65 and north of Ind. 2 that could power up to 40,000 homes.

But County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, said the solar farm ordinance isn't specifically tailored for that proposal. Rather, it applies to all potential Lake County solar farms, which he said still will require approval from the county's Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals before construction can begin.