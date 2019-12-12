{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council has commissioned a top-to-bottom review of county government spending, operations and budgeting, with an eye toward reducing duplication and improving efficiency.

Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, recommended the efficiency study after spending his first year on the seven-member council wondering why some county departments do things, such as employee timekeeping, one way, while others do it entirely different.

He suspects the county could save substantial taxpayer funds by identifying opportunities for streamlining across departments and no longer over-budgeting certain offices to cut down on the temptation to spend the entire appropriation before the end of the budget year.

The council on Tuesday unanimously elected Brown to lead the four-member efficiency committee.

The other members are Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago; Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland; and Scott Schmal, the county council's chief financial officer and finance director.

There currently is no definitive timeline for the panel to identify county government efficiencies or to implement them.

