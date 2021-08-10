Lake County may reimpose face mask requirement in public places

Vavilala is likely to find sufficient support among the five Democratic and two Republican county council members to impose a mask mandate if she requests one.

Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said he will not hesitate to vote in favor of a Lake County mask mandate if that's what Vavilala says is needed, and he's prepared to call a special council meeting as soon as Vavilala's COVID-19 prevention plan is ready to go.

"If it's to save lives and prevent the spread, yeah absolutely," Bilski said. "I'm not a doctor. I'm not a scientist. I have to base my decision on what evidence and what's presented by the professionals and the experts in that field."

Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, echoed that sentiment: "Whatever your recommendation is, I will approve," she told Vavilala.

On the other hand, Councilman David Hamm, D-Hammond, said he's not sure whether he'd support a county mask mandate when Lake County businesses seem to adequately be deciding on their own whether to require their employees and customers wear masks.

"I don't like making people do anything," Hamm said.