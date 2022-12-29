Lake County officials sworn in for new terms

CROWN POINT — The start of the new year Sunday also marks the beginning of new terms for many Lake County elected officials.

Seven of them participated in a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony Thursday, organized by the Lake County Democratic Party, and each subsequently signed their oath of office committing to uphold the Constitution and honestly serve the citizens of Indiana’s second-most populous county for the next four years.

Installed for new terms were Clerk Mike Brown, Prosecutor Bernard Carter, Auditor Peggy Holinga Katona, Treasurer John Petalas and Assessor LaTonya Spearman, along with Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, and Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago.

Seven township officials and two school board members also were sworn in by Schererville Town Judge Randy Wyllie during the ceremony led by Lake County Democratic Chairman Jim Wieser.

The remaining county and local officeholders are expected to privately sign their oaths of office on or before Sunday.

All of the county officials on hand for the ceremony lead a county office. Spearman and Mike Brown initially obtained them because of a vacancy and next year will hold the office in their own right after being endorsed by voters at the Nov. 8 general election.

Spearman, who succeeded now-Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, expects to be as equally committed to the job of assessor over the next four years as she has for the past three.

“I feel honored. I’m really thankful to the voters of Lake County for giving me an opportunity to serve them for four more years. I’m thankful to my team. I’m grateful to my family and friends,” she said.

“We’ve been able to do so many positive things in the office over the past three years. I just want to continue to do good work.”

Mike Brown took over as clerk this summer when Lorenzo Arredondo resigned because of health issues. Brown, a former Gary city councilman, said he still can’t believe he’s back in the office he held from 2010 to 2018.

“I’m blessed to have worked with Judge Arredondo the years I’ve had. I’m blessed that his family has done so much for the county over the years. I’m blessed to have the staff that we have,” Brown said.

At the same time, Brown said he’s honored to serve in such an important post alongside fellow Democrats, who hold every countywide office.

“People need to clearly understand the importance of the county government from a Democratic perspective. More people need to understand that a lot of the services that are being provided for the people of Lake County come from our party,” he said.

“A lot of people think because Indiana is a predominantly ‘red,’ or Republican, state, that those services don’t come from our party. But we’re an important part of the state of Indiana, as well as the county.”

Regardless of party, however, Brown said his office will continue to “provide the best customer service we can” to everyone who walks through the door.

Walking through new doors next year are Katona and Petalas. Facing term limits in their current posts, Katona as treasurer and Petalas as auditor, each decided to run for the other’s job. Lake County voters ratified the switcheroo.

Katona, who served as county auditor from 2006 to 2014, is looking forward to getting back to that office and working with a new staff.

“It’s a tough job. But it’ll be good,” she said. “I love serving the people of Lake County. I love being a public servant and I do it the best that I can. I’m there for the people.”

Few have served the residents of Lake County longer than Charlie Brown, no relation to Mike Brown, who is beginning his second term overseeing spending on the Lake County Council; he represented Gary in the Indiana House from 1982 to 2018.

Even though he’s repeatedly sworn an oath of office over the years, he said it’s still “a good feeling” to do it again.

In his new term, Charlie Brown said he expects to run for president of the seven-member county council and is looking to eliminate some of the puzzling practices he believes might be unique to Lake County government operations.

