Lake County officials working to ensure ineligible bidders keep out of county tax sales

County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, said he's concerned the law still might permit winning tax sale bidders to assign their tax sale certificate to an ineligible third party prior to a tax deed for the property being issued by the county auditor — potentially opening the door to the kind of behavior the county wants to stamp out.

"That's something we're going to take a look at," Jorgensen said. "My understanding is the auditor does have a responsibility, before the auditor issues that tax deed, to ensure that assignee is qualified to do that. If that's the case, then (an ordinance) would be superfluous in my eyes."

The seven-member council unanimously agreed to form a committee, led by Jorgensen, to investigate whether additional local rules are needed to preserve the integrity of Lake County's tax sales.

The two other committee members appointed by the council are Councilmen Charlie Brown, D-Gary; and David Hamm, D-Hammond.

Matt Fech, attorney for the Lake County Board of Commissioners, also plans to participate in the committee, since most county tax sales are run through the commissioners' office.