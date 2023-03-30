The population of Lake County is oh so close to cracking the half-million mark for the first time in decades.

New county population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau peg the population of Lake County at 499,689 as of July 1, 2022.

That's an increase of 362 residents compared to the bureau's July 1, 2021, population estimate, meaning Lake County may already have the 311 additional residents needed to hit 500,000 if the county's population is growing at the same rate as last year.

Records show the last time Lake County's population exceeded 500,000 people was in the 1980 census that tallied 522,965 Lake County residents.

The county's population dropped 9.1% to 475,594 residents in the 1990 census, but it has slowly and steadily grown since then, according to the Census Bureau.

The 2020 census counted 498,700 Lake County residents, a 0.5% increase compared to the 2010 census result of 496,005.

Records show Lake County recorded its highest population of 546,253 residents in the 1970 census. That followed a period of postwar growth that saw the population soar 48% compared to the 368,152 people counted in Lake County in the 1950 census.

At the beginning of the 20th century, prior to the 1906 founding of Gary by U.S. Steel, just 37,892 people called Lake County home, according to the Census Bureau.

Lake County still is the second-most populous county in Indiana behind Indianapolis' Marion County at 969,466 residents.

Allen County (Fort Wayne) ranks third with 391,449, Hamilton County (Carmel, Fishers) is fourth with 364,921, and St. Joseph County (South Bend) has 272,234 residents, according to the Census Bureau's 2022 population estimates.

The new census numbers put the population of Porter County at 174,791 people. That's nearly a 1% increase compared to the 173,215 Porter County residents tallied by the 2020 census and a new all-time high for the county.

The latest estimate also means Porter County's population has more than doubled since the 1970 census when 87,114 people were counted as county residents.

On the other hand, the Census Bureau projects the population of LaPorte County dipped by nearly 0.7% in 2022 to 111,675, compared to LaPorte County's 2020 census result of 112,417 residents, which is the county's highest-ever population tally.

The Census Bureau's new estimates show a population of 33,281 in Jasper County, an increase of 363 people (1.1%) since the 2020 census.

Newton's County population on July 1, 2022, stood at 13,823, seven fewer people than 2020, according to the Census Bureau.

In Illinois, the 2022 population estimate for Cook County (Chicago) is 5,109,292, a 3.2% drop compared to its 2020 census count of 5,275,541 residents.

The Census Bureau says the population of Will County now stands at 696,757. That's an increase of just 402 people since 2020, but it's still a new, all-time record tally.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park