Lake County purchasing 24 new sheriff's patrol vehicles

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Sheriff's Department is getting 24 new marked and undercover police vehicles as the county continues updating the sheriff's patrol fleet.

The county commissioners voted 2-0 Wednesday to acquire 18 marked and six unmarked 2022 Ford police vehicles from Bosak Ford.

The cost of each new vehicle is $36,075, for a total outlay of $865,800. Bosak's price was $1,275 less per vehicle than the state's quantity purchase agreement rate and no bid was available through the Indiana Sheriffs' Association, records show.

County Police Chief Vincent Balbo said the new vehicles ultimately will replace 24 patrol cars that each have accumulated approximately 200,000 miles or more. He said the sheriff's department is not currently looking to increase the overall size of its fleet.

"We do this annually based on vehicle mileage," Balbo said.

Commissioners Kyle Allen Sr., D-Gary, and Mike Repay, D-Hammond, both voted in favor of the purchase. Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, was absent.

At the same time, Repay expressed considerable consternation over a request by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. to spend $8,000 per month between April and December, or $72,000 for the remainder of the year, to rent 27,740-square feet of storage space in Merrillville to house excess law enforcement equipment.

Repay repeatedly has questioned the need for the sheriff to purchase numerous jet skis, all-terrain vehicles, and similar vehicles and equipment that only are used by county police officers in exceptional circumstances.

He suggested it's "bad management" for the sheriff to purchase more equipment than the county has space to store.

Repay said he only was agreeing to the storage contract with "great frustration."

Last year, the commissioners rejected the sheriff's proposal for the county to ink a three-year contract to rent 10,368-square feet of equipment storage space in Crown Point at a rate of $9,504 a month, or $114,048 a year.

The new storage contract for more space at a lower rate for a shorter rental term was approved 2-0.

