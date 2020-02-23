Lake County renews $7,000 a month contract with politically connected attorney

Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his new contract to represent the county.

Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said the uncertainty over Williams' connections to Wisniewski is why the county allowed Williams' legal services contract to lapse at the end of last year, and why it took until February for a new contract to be approved.

"I no longer have any concerns," Repay said. "He maintains that he will not face any sort of scrutiny from any other government entity with regard to his participation in that, and I am, at this point, taking him at his word.

"Of course, if something were to change, there's always a cancellation provision. But his involvement with regard to his interaction with us, I think has been answered to my satisfaction."

Records show Lake County has paid more than $200,000 to Williams since first putting him on contract in 2016.

The politically connected attorney has similar arrangements to provide legal services to other local governments in the county, including the city of Gary.

Along with Repay, Commissioner Kyle Allen, D-Gary, voted in favor of renewing Williams' contact. Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, was opposed.