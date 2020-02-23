Lake County renews $7,000 a month contract with politically connected attorney

CROWN POINT — Lake County taxpayers will continue paying $7,000 a month to a contract attorney, with no specific work hours, who last year was linked to the real estate speculator at the center of a tax sale scandal.
The Lake County Commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to continue having Gary attorney Rinzer Williams III available to provide legal services to various county departments at a cost of $84,000 annually.
Until Dec. 30, Williams was listed in state business records as one of two managers for Broadway Logistics Complex, a limited liability corporation that purchased more than 500 property tax certificates at the 2019 county tax sale.
A Times investigation found one of Williams' partners, Thomas Wisniewski, was a serially tax-delinquent real estate speculator, and bidding on behalf of the firm.
State law should have barred Wisniewski from participating in the tax sale because he owes $208,000 in back taxes to the county.
The Lake County auditor's office has since filed hundreds of objections to Broadway Logistics' tax sale bids. A hearing on the issue is scheduled for March 9 at the Lake Circuit Court.
In September, Williams provided The Times an affidavit written by Wisniewski that states Williams' listing as a managing partner with Broadway "was done both in error, and without the authorization" of Williams.
Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his new contract to represent the county.
Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said the uncertainty over Williams' connections to Wisniewski is why the county allowed Williams' legal services contract to lapse at the end of last year, and why it took until February for a new contract to be approved.
"I no longer have any concerns," Repay said. "He maintains that he will not face any sort of scrutiny from any other government entity with regard to his participation in that, and I am, at this point, taking him at his word.
"Of course, if something were to change, there's always a cancellation provision. But his involvement with regard to his interaction with us, I think has been answered to my satisfaction."
Records show Lake County has paid more than $200,000 to Williams since first putting him on contract in 2016.
The politically connected attorney has similar arrangements to provide legal services to other local governments in the county, including the city of Gary.
Along with Repay, Commissioner Kyle Allen, D-Gary, voted in favor of renewing Williams' contact. Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, was opposed.
Tippy said he's not convinced Lake County is getting value for its taxpayers with what it pays Williams, since as far as Tippy knows Williams mostly is just attending monthly meetings of some county departments.
"I think $7,000 per month is excessive if he is in fact only attending a couple meetings per month," Tippy said.
"I also believe Mr. Williams has disqualified himself as a candidate for an attorney position in Lake County because of his activities during last year’s commissioner tax sale. I have not received any evidence that would lead me to believe otherwise."
Tax sale process
Tax sales involve the auction of properties for which owners are behind on tax payments, allowing the county to recoup otherwise lost revenue.
It's a complicated process to convert a tax sale certificate into a deed, and then successfully take ownership of the property, and attorneys often are hired to carry out the required title search, notification process and other work for an agreed-upon fee.
Emails obtained by The Times show Williams asked Lake County officials in May to ignore state law and accept late payments on 2019 tax sales of delinquent properties on behalf of Broadway Logistics.
The county obliged, according to those same emails.
Ultimately, Broadway paid $430,899 in late payments for the March and May tax sales to secure the tax certificates won at public auction.
In emails to the county, Williams presented himself as the legal representative for Broadway Logistics — not as an investor with company.
At the same time, at least one county official was aware Wisniewski, the tax-sale bidder associated with Broadway Logistics, should have been barred by law from bidding on tax-delinquent properties.
Repay said he's not familiar with all the particulars of Williams involvement in the tax sale. But he is aware Williams presented a position without disclosing his association with a tax sale bidder.
"I think the end result would have been the same. The decision to accept a late payment would have probably been the same. But (Williams) should have said: 'I'm advocating for this because I'm part of this group,'" Repay said.
"It's a concern. He admitted to me that was an error in his ways, but the overarching involvement was not, in my opinion, something that should preclude him from being a contractor for us."
A copy of Williams' new contract obtained by The Times allows the county to prohibit him from providing legal services it deems to be in conflict with the county's interests.
Times reporter Lauren Cross contributed to this story.