Lake County rescinds enhanced COVID-19 business restrictions, returns to state prevention guidelines

"We strongly advise the community members to continue limiting social gatherings, maintain social distancing, and wear face masks," Vavilala said.

Under the state COVID-19 prevention standards, there are no other capacity caps at businesses, retailers, restaurants or bars — no matter a county's color classification.

But state rules say patrons must be able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from others inside businesses, and food and drink only may be served and consumed if a patron is seated.

Businesses open to the public also are required to ensure all employees and customers wear face coverings, and all businesses must maintain and follow a COVID-19 response plan that includes provisions for employee health screenings and enhanced sanitation.

"There's always something new coming our way, and it could be these three different variants from South Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom," Holcomb said. "There's always something out there, lurking. But we know what works."

The governor also said Indiana continues to recommend Hoosiers work from home if they are able and for religious congregations to meet virtually instead of holding in-person services.