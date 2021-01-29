Lake County rescinds enhanced COVID-19 business restrictions, returns to state prevention guidelines

CROWN POINT — The extra restrictions on business operations imposed Nov. 30 by the Lake County health officer to minimize the spread of COVID-19 were rescinded Friday, effective immediately.
Dr. Chandana Vavilala said the countywide limits on business capacity and hours, including at school and recreational sporting events, appear to have helped reduce Lake County's COVID-19 testing positivity rate and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Going forward, Vavilala said Lake County — similar to Porter County, which rescinded its extra restrictions Jan. 18 — will follow the rules associated with the color-coded county classifications updated weekly by the Indiana Department of Health.
All counties in northwest Indiana currently are designated as "orange," one step below the highest-possible "red" classification, but still above the "yellow" rating and lowest-possible "blue" designation.
Social gatherings and events in orange counties are limited to 25% of a facility's capacity, though the state recommends no more than 50 people congregate in one location, according to an executive order issued Thursday by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
If Northwest Indiana COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue trending downward, the capacity limit for social gatherings and events increases to 50% in yellow counties and 100% in blue counties.
"We strongly advise the community members to continue limiting social gatherings, maintain social distancing, and wear face masks," Vavilala said.
Under the state COVID-19 prevention standards, there are no other capacity caps at businesses, retailers, restaurants or bars — no matter a county's color classification.
But state rules say patrons must be able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from others inside businesses, and food and drink only may be served and consumed if a patron is seated.
Businesses open to the public also are required to ensure all employees and customers wear face coverings, and all businesses must maintain and follow a COVID-19 response plan that includes provisions for employee health screenings and enhanced sanitation.
"There's always something new coming our way, and it could be these three different variants from South Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom," Holcomb said. "There's always something out there, lurking. But we know what works."
The governor also said Indiana continues to recommend Hoosiers work from home if they are able and for religious congregations to meet virtually instead of holding in-person services.