Lake County’s Tri-Town voters are leading the Northwest Indiana to the polls in early voting this fall.
More than 2,500 had cast municipal election ballots by Thursday at voting centers in St. John and Schererville according to the Lake County elections board staff.
Michelle Fajman, the county elections director, said has brought Lake’s total to 8,429 votes cast by mail, voters walking into the county 11 early balloting centers and by shut-ins visited by the county’s travelling board.
She said that is more than voted in the last municipal election in 2015, but the Tri-Town numbers are particularly remarkable.
“Usually, Crown Point has the highest early voting totals because of our central location and longer voting hours, but this year Crown Point is third."
Fajman attributed the energetic balloting to a healthy mix of Republican and Democratic candidates and voters in the suburban communities of Dyer, St. John and Schererville.
Most of Lake County cities have few, if any, contested races this fall, but in Dyer, both parties have candidates to choose from for clerk-treasurer and two town council members.
Democratic and Republican candidates are contesting each of St. John’s two at-large town council seats. Schererville voters must pick between candidates for both political parties in the elections for clerk-treasurer and three town council seats.
Porter County voters have cast more than 2,939 ballots during the early voting period.
Heather Stevens, co-director for LaPorte County’s voter registration and election department, said some 1,220 in Michigan City have cast early ballots by mail or walked into the courthouse here.
There are contested races in Michigan City for mayor and several city council seats.
Early voting center will remain open Monday morning at 17 locations across Northwest Indiana.
Lake residents can vote 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday at the Lake County elections board office, Room A-205, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point.
They also can vote from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at the county’s 10 other early voting sites: East Chicago’s county courthouse, 3711 Main St., East Chicago; Gary’s Genesis Convention Center, Fifth and Broadway, Gary; Hammond’s county courthouse, 232 Russell St., Hammond; St. John Township assessor’s office, 9157 Wicker Ave., St. John; Winfield Town Hall, 10645 Randolph St., Winfield; Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road, Munster; Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland; Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St., Lowell; Hobart Police Community Center, 705 E. Fourth St., Hobart; and Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St., Schererville.
Porter County residents can vote 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday at four locations: Porter County Administration Building, Suite 102A, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso; Chesterton Town Hall meeting room, 790 Broadway, Chesterton; North County Government Complex Rotunda, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage; and the Hebron Community Center, 611 N Main St., Hebron.
LaPorte County residents can vote 8 a.m. to noon Monday at the county courthouses at 813 Lincolnway, Suite 107, LaPorte, and 300 Washington St., Michigan City.
Voting on Election Day will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at hundreds of precincts across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.