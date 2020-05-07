Lake County won't require its employees be tested for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CROWN POINT — Lake County will not require all county employees be tested for the coronavirus before returning to work later this month in county government buildings.

Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said Thursday any Lake County resident with coronavirus symptoms, such as a cough, fever, chills or shortness of breath, can get COVID-19 tested for free between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Saturday at the Hammond vehicle emissions testing site, 231 E. Gostlin St.

Repay told members of the Lake County Council that 101 residents were tested at the site Tuesday, and 130 more tests were completed Wednesday.

But Repay said he doesn't see the need for every county employee to be tested before returning to work as Porter County is mandating. Especially since Lake County already has tested 911 operators and many other "essential" county workers, he said.

"I don't expect we will require testing in order to come in," Repay said.

At the same time, he said visitors to the county government center in Crown Point, and the county courthouses in Hammond, East Chicago and Gary, likely will notice increased coronavirus prevention measures.