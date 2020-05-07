Lake County won't require its employees be tested for COVID-19

CROWN POINT — Lake County will not require all county employees be tested for the coronavirus before returning to work later this month in county government buildings.
Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said Thursday any Lake County resident with coronavirus symptoms, such as a cough, fever, chills or shortness of breath, can get COVID-19 tested for free between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Saturday at the Hammond vehicle emissions testing site, 231 E. Gostlin St.
Repay told members of the Lake County Council that 101 residents were tested at the site Tuesday, and 130 more tests were completed Wednesday.
But Repay said he doesn't see the need for every county employee to be tested before returning to work as Porter County is mandating. Especially since Lake County already has tested 911 operators and many other "essential" county workers, he said.
"I don't expect we will require testing in order to come in," Repay said.
At the same time, he said visitors to the county government center in Crown Point, and the county courthouses in Hammond, East Chicago and Gary, likely will notice increased coronavirus prevention measures.
Repay said details still are being finalized, but he expects county employees in public areas of the buildings likely will be required to wear masks, at least for a little while, after the buildings open — tentatively set for May 18.
Lake County has secured some 50,000 masks for employee use, along with "drums" of hand sanitizer, both of which will be distributed to county employees at their workplaces, Repay said.
He added that county employees and building visitors also will be expected to maintain good hygiene, follow social distancing guidelines, and take steps to preserve cleanliness, such as using a paper towel to pull on door handles.
It remains to be determined how workers will protect themselves and promote sanitation while using routinely shared office equipment, such as calculators or telephones, he said.
"We're going to attempt to do our best to get good best practices and things that make sense," Repay said.
