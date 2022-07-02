Lake County Young Republicans leader nominated for Indiana House seat

The leader of the Lake County Young Republicans was selected Saturday as the GOP nominee to compete against first-term state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, at the Nov. 8 general election.

Charles Kallas, of Griffith, was chosen by a caucus of Republican precinct leaders to fill the ballot vacancy for Indiana House District 12 after no Republican sought the party's nomination in the May 3 primary election.

Kallas prevailed at the caucus over Mark Leyva, of Highland, a perennial Northwest Indiana congressional candidate who was defeated in this year's GOP U.S. House primary by Jennifer-Ruth Green.

This is Kallas' second time running for the Statehouse. He was defeated in a 2018 Indiana Senate bid by former state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, the father of current Region Congressman Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

Kallas also unsuccessfully ran for Hammond Common Council in 2019. He subsequently filed numerous campaign finance complaints against top Hammond Democrats, including Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

All of Kallas' complaints ultimately were dismissed by the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration, records show.

House District 12 consists of Munster, Highland, Griffith and northeast Schererville.

