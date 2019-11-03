The Democratic Party has a good chance of keeping its headlock on Lake County’s city halls.
Four Democrats for mayor already have won Tuesday’s general election before the first vote is counted.
No Republican opposes: Gary mayoral candidate Jerome Prince, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor or Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura.
These elections-by-forfeit give at least the northern half of Lake County the appearance of a one-party system.
Nor is this year’s weak showing against Democrats remarkable.
Lake County voters haven’t elected a Republican mayor since Dan Klein won in Crown Point 16 years ago.
“I don’t think the dominance of Lake County’s Democrats is anything special," said McDermott, who is cruising to a record fifth term in Hammond.
“If you look at the bigger picture, it is typical for Democrats to be mayors in big cities, and Democrats are more likely to be attracted to urban communities."
He said you don’t have to travel far in Indiana to find the other party as the predominant power.
“Our neighbors to the east, the mayors of Portage and Valparaiso, are Republican,” he said.
And McDermott himself comes from Republican roots. His father, Thomas McDermott Sr., served eight years as Hammond’s Republican mayor in the 1980s.
McDermott Jr. said he has been all over the map politically. He voted for Republican George Bush Sr. and political independent Ross Perot for president in his younger days before becoming a Democrat in 2002.
“I think I could have been just as successful as a Republican,” he said.
The fact Republicans lost McDermott Jr. is one of their recurring problems in Lake County.
“We are always looking for qualified candidates, but for us it is hard to recruit,” Lake County Republican Chairman Dan Dernulc said.
“Many people look at what is going on the national level and don’t want to run. That environment scares them. They don’t want to put their family through controversy,” Dernulc said.
He said another complicating factor is that many Lake County Republicans live in towns like Dyer or Munster, which don’t have mayors.
Mayoral Democrats aren’t the only beneficiaries of uncontested public offices this fall.
A total of 66 Democrats, primarily in north Lake County, and 22 Republicans in south county suburbs have no opponents and win by default.
That leaves only 50 contests — only one in three — among Democrats, Republicans and political independents.
Stahura, who only has had to face one Republican opponent in four election cycles, sees two reasons for a lack of opposition.
“There are so few registered Republican voters in Whiting, and a lot of good things are happening in our city, so why vote for change if you like the way we are steering the ship?” he said.
Lopsided political landscape?
Lake County is hardly devoid of Republicans.
More than 75,000 voted in 2016 for Republican President Donald Trump, although he still lost in Lake County to an even larger wave of Democratic ballots.
Local GOP candidates don’t seem to tap into that Trump vote reservoir, especially in municipal elections.
Democrats regularly outpoll Republicans by more than 2 to 1 in countywide races.
“The hard part is looking at voter returns from the last few elections," said Griffith Town Councilman Rick Ryfa, a Republican. "You are seeing 60 percent, 75 percent and 80 percent voting going for one side: the Democrats.
“Running for office costs money and is very time-intensive. And when you know you don’t have a chance or at best a slim chance to win, that makes it tough to find someone to run,” he said.
It’s also tough finding Lake County residents willing to publicly call themselves Republicans.
McDermott said Lake County Republicans are notorious for avoiding primary elections, where state law requires them to publicly state their party affiliation.
“A lot of people are uncomfortable declaring on paper their party affiliation. I don’t have a problem with that, but I know that makes a lot of people uncomfortable,” he said.
But McDermott said it’s not fair to blame voters.
“With few Republican candidates, a lot of people don’t have anybody to vote for. If you are a Republican in Lake County, there is no reason for you to show up. You are lucky if you have even one candidate with whom to identify on the ballot,” he said.
The three Republican mayoral candidates on this fall’s ballot in Lake County are Kristie Dressel in Crown Point, Arthur Santos Sr. in East Chicago and Cynthia Robbins in Lake Station.
Dressel and Santos face powerful and proven incumbents Tuesday.
Dressel, who has served as Crown Point clerk-treasurer and Center township assessor, will try to deny Mayor David Uran a fourth term in office.
Santos hopes to stop Copeland’s drive for a third term. Santos has been unsuccessful five previous times.
Robbins is facing off with Democrat Bill Carroll. Both Robbins and Carroll hope to win their first election there.
Ryfa said politics at this level are more about the practical job of infrastructure and economic. If you have strong views on the national partisan issues, that’s fine, but that doesn’t help business in municipal elections.
“We were very heavily Democrat in Griffith," he said. "Twelve years ago, Republicans started switching that around because there were some things that needed to be done in town. We have become very successful, and the town has progressed.
“It shouldn’t be about getting Republicans or Democrats elected. It should be about getting the most qualified people to run for public office and supporting them."