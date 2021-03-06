Lake Democrats keep James Wieser as party chairman

MERRILLVILLE — James Wieser won four more years in office as chairman of one of the state’s most successful Democratic Party organizations.
Wieser, 73, a Schererville attorney, outpolled County Commissioner Mike Repay among party activists by a 349-184 vote margin Saturday morning.
It was a reelection for Wieser who narrowly won the job of party boss over Repay four years ago.
“I think it’s a sign of how well the party has worked the last four years," Wieser said. "The party has a lot of work ahead, but we’ve been electing younger people to public office."
Wieser has been a party adviser for decades. He also served on the Highland Town Council and Lake County Council more than three decades ago.
Wieser said, “I still believe a non-elected official, such as myself, can better keep people together."
Repay is serving in his third four-year term as a member of the Lake County Board of Commissioners. Repay also has served on the county council.
The Lake County Democratic Party stands out as a bold exception in a state dominated by Republicans.
Democrats occupy the vast majority of Lake's county and municipal public offices.
Hundreds of the party’s precinct committee and vice committee members gathered Saturday morning at the SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral to elect its leadership.
They chose Michelle Fajman, the county’s election director, over Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman 367 votes to 163 votes.
County Councilwoman Christine Cid was unopposed to remain the party’s secretary, and County Treasurer Peggy Katona remains as the party’s financial officer.
Four years ago, Wieser was locked in a tie with Repay for the party leadership. John Buncich, former county sheriff and the outgoing party chairman, broke the tie in favor of Wieser.