Lake Democrats keep James Wieser as party chairman

MERRILLVILLE — James Wieser won four more years in office as chairman of one of the state’s most successful Democratic Party organizations.

Wieser, 73, a Schererville attorney, outpolled County Commissioner Mike Repay among party activists by a 349-184 vote margin Saturday morning.

It was a reelection for Wieser who narrowly won the job of party boss over Repay four years ago.

“I think it’s a sign of how well the party has worked the last four years," Wieser said. "The party has a lot of work ahead, but we’ve been electing younger people to public office."

Wieser has been a party adviser for decades. He also served on the Highland Town Council and Lake County Council more than three decades ago.

Wieser said, “I still believe a non-elected official, such as myself, can better keep people together."

Repay is serving in his third four-year term as a member of the Lake County Board of Commissioners. Repay also has served on the county council.

The Lake County Democratic Party stands out as a bold exception in a state dominated by Republicans.

Democrats occupy the vast majority of Lake's county and municipal public offices.