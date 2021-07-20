Lake election board unanimously rejects campaign finance complaint against McDermott

Attorney Dave Westland, representing McDermott, asked the board to rule in favor of his client since Kallas presented no evidence McDermott broke the law in any way, and simply seems to be engaged in a fishing expedition to find out with whom McDermott eats dinner and otherwise spends his time.

As to the congressional race, McDermott explained he retained a team of accountants and lawyers last year to refund money donated to his mayoral campaign account that he intended to permanently close if he was elected to the U.S. House.

Records show some, but not all, of the refunded money later was re-donated to his congressional campaign account as permitted by federal law.

"It's a unique situation: How do you shut down one account and get into the federal account? This is how we were told to do it," McDermott said.

"It's really hard to shut down an account like McDermott for Mayor in weeks. It was really hard, and we working hand-in-hand with the Federal Election Commission the entire time — they were advising us."

Kallas stood silently as the county election board voted 5-0 to dismiss both components of his complaint.