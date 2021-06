Lake elections board dismisses complaints against city, county officials

"This is just obvious harassment," Woerpel said. "No disrespect to the board at all, but this is just ridiculous that I have to even be here."

Kallas, however, insisted his concerns, particularly relating to Woerpel, were legitimate, and worth calling to the board's attention.

"You want to talk about harassment? How about that phone call you made?" Kallas asked Woerpel. "We had a little phone call where he threatened my life. That is why you're here. Because he wanted to threaten my life, so we're going to do things in the right manner."

Michael Mellon, one of two Republicans on the five-member election board, helped get things back on track by saying he agreed with Woerpel and Martinez that a minor discrepancy over when a campaign donation is recorded on different reports does not take away from the overall goal of campaign finance transparency and is not sufficiently material to affect the election process.

The board likewise tossed similar claims by Kallas against Republican Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor and Democratic Hammond Councilman Dan Spitale.

Kallas still has campaign finance complaints pending against McDermott, Democratic Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr., and Kevin Smith, the Democratic chairman of the county election board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.