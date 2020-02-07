Lake Michigan shoreline disaster declared in Illinois; Indiana governor still mum

The governor of Illinois has declared the state's Lake Michigan shoreline a disaster after a Jan. 10-11 winter storm ravaged infrastructure and eroded beaches in Cook and Lake counties.

The announcement Thursday by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes nearly one week after Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a similar disaster declaration for Lake Michigan-adjacent Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.

Meanwhile, Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb repeatedly has rejected pleas from Region lawmakers for a disaster declaration that potentially would open the spigot on additional state and federal funding to combat lakeshore erosion in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

Despite extensive, documented damage to homes and infrastructure in Beverly Shores and Long Beach, Holcomb's Homeland Security Director Stephen Cox said Jan. 15 the agency is unaware of sufficient losses to qualify for state or federal disaster relief funding.

In Illinois, Pritzker said the winter storm wreaked havoc on more than 30 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, slamming Chicago beaches with 23-foot waves, and damaging roads, homes and recreation areas.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}