Lake Michigan shoreline disaster declared in Illinois; Indiana governor still mum

The governor of Illinois has declared the state's Lake Michigan shoreline a disaster after a Jan. 10-11 winter storm ravaged infrastructure and eroded beaches in Cook and Lake counties.
The announcement Thursday by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes nearly one week after Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a similar disaster declaration for Lake Michigan-adjacent Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.
Meanwhile, Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb repeatedly has rejected pleas from Region lawmakers for a disaster declaration that potentially would open the spigot on additional state and federal funding to combat lakeshore erosion in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
Despite extensive, documented damage to homes and infrastructure in Beverly Shores and Long Beach, Holcomb's Homeland Security Director Stephen Cox said Jan. 15 the agency is unaware of sufficient losses to qualify for state or federal disaster relief funding.
In Illinois, Pritzker said the winter storm wreaked havoc on more than 30 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, slamming Chicago beaches with 23-foot waves, and damaging roads, homes and recreation areas.
"In the wake of another devastating disaster, I have directed all state agencies to help local communities recover and rebuild," Pritzker said.
"State officials are working hand-in-hand with local governments to find short-term relief and permanent solutions to preserve this natural resource and the economic viability of our iconic shoreline."
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the rain, snow, ice and 50 mile per hour winds caused by the storm did "irreparable damage to our lakefront beaches and infrastructure."
"While the city has worked extensively over the past few months to respond to the damage and to secure the infrastructure and beaches along our lakefront — it is clear that this is a challenge we can't solve alone," she said.