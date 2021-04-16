Lake municipalities collaborate to complete 109th, 101st roadwork

The road also will be widened and lanes improved, Alverson said, adding a traffic signal also will be installed at 109th and Colorado.

The work comes after a study of the 109th corridor through Winfield was done.

"They took a brief look at all the intersections down through there, and Colorado Street came out as needing some attention sooner than later," Alverson said.

"That's why we're trying to address the immediate need of getting a traffic signal in there now. As that corridor develops, that intersection may be modified in the future."

Weather permitting, the work is expected to wrap April 26, he said.

The intersection improvement project is being done in collaboration with the highway department and Lake County Commissioners. The work is set to cost $295,000, Alverson said.