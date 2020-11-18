Lake, Porter counties hit 'red' COVID-19 infection level; new restrictions in effect

The COVID-19 classification for Lake and Porter counties was set at the highest-possible "red" level Wednesday, triggering a series of restrictions aimed at minimizing the spread of the coronavirus.
Here's what you need to know about the new rules that will be in effect for at least two weeks, and likely longer if the number of COVID-19 cases in each county and its testing positivity rate do not decline:
Gatherings
- Social and holiday gatherings are not advised.
- Social gatherings of any kind, indoors or outdoors, are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events should not be held.
- A special, seasonal or commercial event for which more than 25 people will be in attendance must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance of the event and receive approval before proceeding, including college and professional sporting events.
- Vulnerable populations should remain isolated.
Businesses
- Businesses remain open.
- All businesses must adhere to strict social distancing guidelines; curbside pickup is preferred.
- Maximum casino attendance is reduced to approximately 42.5% of capacity, down from 50%.
- Local officials may consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs and restaurants.
- Senior center activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care and other congregate settings may impose visitation limits.
- Businesses should reduce the number of people in common areas and break rooms at one time.
- Local officials may impose additional restrictions.
Support Local Journalism
Sports
- Attendance at winter, indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians.
- IHSAA football games on Friday, Nov. 20 may continue with attendance limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians.
- All non-competing and non-performing participants, support personnel and attendees are required to wear face coverings at all times.
- The IHSAA will work with the Marion County health department on a limited spectator plan for state championship games.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents/guardians only.
General (applies to all Indiana counties)
- Face coverings are required for all Hoosiers in public places.
- Businesses are required to place clearly visible signage at their public and employee entrances notifying all that face coverings are required. Businesses should only admit only those who wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
- All customers in restaurants, bars and nightclubs are required to be seated when receiving service. Individuals from non-household parties must be spaced 6 feet apart at tables, counters or other seating arrangements.
- Hospitals should implement evidence-based criteria to reprioritize non-emergency procedures and surgeries to ensure sufficient capacity to care for all patients.
- Hoosier prekindergarten to 12th grade schools should consult with their local health department and use the Indiana State Department of Health metrics for decisions about in-person, hybrid and virtual operations.
- All Hoosiers are required to maintain social distancing of 6 feet in public spaces, whether inside or outside, and especially when with others who are not members of your immediate household.
- The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, together with local partners, will continue to check businesses for occupancy, social distancing, face covering requirements and other executive order components to ensure compliance without financial penalty.
- Hoosiers should wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer when hand washing is not available.
- Hoosiers should not go to work or other locations if they feel sick or symptomatic. Free COVID tests are available throughout the state.
- Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should remain vigilant about protecting their exposure to COVID-19.
- Hoosiers who will be in contact with individuals 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should consider suspending in-person visits.
Gov. Eric Holcomb executive order 20-48
Photos: How Midwest schools are navigating COVID-19
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.