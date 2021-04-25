Lake sheriff cites three escapes in criticism of electronic monitoring contract OK'd by commissioners

In addition to operational issues relating to ICU’s past performance, cost was also mentioned as approximately $1 million was paid through the sheriff’s office budget in 2020. Martinez said he submitted a cost comparison between ICU Monitoring, Inc. and Sentinel Offender Services, LLC. According to the documents, Sentinel's bid was half the cost of ICU's.

On Wednesday, Matt Fech, attorney for the board of commissioners, said the decision to retain ICU was made following consultations with the county’s judges, who decide who is permitted pretrial release or who is required to remain in the county jail.

Fech said ICU was the only bidder of the four companies offering their services to Lake County to include the judge-requested wraparound services, such as psychological counseling, substance abuse counseling and similar programs, to individuals who have not been convicted of any crime as a condition of their release on electronic monitoring.

In addition, Fech said even if ICU’s bid is higher than other companies, it is a minority-owned business and entitled to a price preference under the county’s purchasing guidelines.

Martinez rebutted that “wraparound services” are not part of the electronic monitoring services paid for under the contract.