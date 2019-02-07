CROWN POINT — Costs have been trimmed significantly, thanks to outsourcing food services at the Lake County jail and a long-overdue personnel reorganization, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said Thursday.
Speaking at a workshop ahead of next week’s County Council meeting, Martinez said the sheriff’s department was poised to save hundreds of thousands of dollars in food service expenses because a private vendor is now running food operations at the jail.
The vendor contract with Summit Food Services was bid at $1.2 million — about 37 percent less than the $1.9 million the county had been spending when it ran the jail’s food program. Assuming the jail population holds steady, the sheriff’s department could save as much as $700,000 this fiscal year from the food service outsourcing alone, according to Martinez.
The savings could free up money for other priorities within the department such as raises for police and corrections officers, Martinez said.
“Everything has been done within my budget,” he told The Times. “I have not asked [the County Council] for any additional appropriations.”
The Board of Commissioners approved the privatization of food services last year in an effort to pare down jail expenses, one of the biggest line items in the county budget. Bids were accepted from four vendors. Ultimately, South Dakota-based Summit was awarded the contract.
At the time, commissioners said they wanted to cut the cost of employing 14 cooks and buying food for more than 800 adult inmates and about 60 juveniles at the county jail. In an earlier privatization move, they hired Aramark to run food service at the Lake County Community Corrections Center, a minimum security facility with about 170 inmates.
The food service contract with Summit will continue to bear savings as long as the jail’s population stays at 850 inmates or fewer, Warden Michael Zenk told council members.
Newly elected Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, asked Zenk if jail officials would be able to provide adequate oversight of the private food contract and ensure that inmates’ nutritional needs were being met. The warden said his staff was closely monitoring Summit’s performance in conjunction with an on-site food service director the company has assigned to the jail.
Other cost savings have come through the reorganization of civilian positions throughout the sheriff’s department, particularly the police and corrections divisions, according to Lake County Police Chief William Paterson. The personnel moves are aimed at cleaning up payroll discrepancies left over from former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich, Paterson said.
“When Martinez came into office, we found a lot of positions where [the jobs] people were working were not what they were in the budget,” he said, giving an example of an office manager who was listed as a payroll clerk. “The job description didn’t match what they were actually doing.”
The confusion stems from questionable hiring practices under Buncich, who was convicted of bribery and is serving a 188-month federal prison sentence, Paterson said.
In some cases, politically favored job applicants were placed into positions that paid higher salaries than their true job functions normally would have, he said.
“Wages were all over the place” as a result, Paterson added.
Thus far, the reorganization has led to the elimination of eight civilian positions in the corrections division and five in the police division. Another eight positions were created between the two divisions, for a net reduction in five positions.
The reshuffling has led to about $100,000 in hidden savings from the jail budget with no additional payroll costs for the police division budget, according to Paterson.
“There was quite a bit of waste,” he said, referring to the previous sheriff. “But now people are going to be doing the proper jobs, and they are going to be fairly compensated.”