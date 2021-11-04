Lake sheriff's police, jail staff set to receive $500 COVID-19 incentive payment

CROWN POINT — The holiday season is poised to be a little bit brighter for the nearly 400 police and jail employees of the Lake County sheriff's department.

That's because the Democratic-controlled Lake County Council is expected Tuesday to approve a plan providing an additional COVID-19 incentive payment worth $500 each to eligible sheriff's department employees.

County police and jail officers last year also received a $500 COVID-19 incentive payment in recognition of the additional dangers police officers and jail employees face being in close contact with individuals, often in confined settings, who may be infected with COVID-19.

"Staff that work in the jail, and police officers, are first responders," said Jail Warden Michael Zink. "When we get individuals that come in with COVID, we can't turn them away. They're with us 24/7, and our staff have to care for them daily."

The money for this year's one-time COVID-19 payments will be repurposed from other sheriff's police and jail funds that weren't spent in prior months, due in part to the 43 officer positions included in the sheriff's annual budget that currently are vacant.