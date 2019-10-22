LAKE STATION —The water system in Lake Station is now in the hands of Indiana American Water after the city and water company closed a deal Tuesday for the $20 million acquisition of the utility.
“It’s all done,” said Mayor Christopher Anderson. “It’s official.”
The municipality and Indiana American were enthusiastic about finalizing the deal.
“We're thrilled to serve another 3,000 customers,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine.
Anderson said there are a variety of benefits that come from the sale, including financial stability for the city. Lake Station is expected to use a large portion of the sale proceeds to pay off debt from the city's former water treatment plant.
The city should have about $10 million remaining after that occurs, but no final decisions have been made regarding how that money will be used. Anderson said a portion could be designated to help “shore up the general fund,” which has long had a deficit.
He described Indiana American as “one of the best” water companies in the country, and he believes it will supply a better quality water than what the city provided from wells. Anderson also said Indiana American will better maintain the water system than the municipality did when it operated it.
He said residents also can expect a more stable rate base with Indiana American. Customers using 4,000 gallons of water will pay $35.17 per month, according to the company.
Had Lake Station continued to operate the water utility, the city likely would have sought a significant rate increase so it could update water lines, Anderson said.
Lake Station began exploring the possibility of selling the water utility not long after Anderson took office in 2016. Finalizing the acquisition comes with just a few months left on his term as mayor.
You have free articles remaining.
“I wasn’t sure I was going to be here to see it out,” said Anderson, who didn’t pursue re-election.
After obtaining appraisals for the water system, the City Council in June 2017 authorized selling the utility to Indiana American. Following a lengthy review, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in August last year voted 3-2 to authorize the sale.
The Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, Town of Schererville and the City of Crown Point argued the purchase price was too high because it included the cost of the treatment plant, and an appeal was filed. The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the IURC's decision, but that wasn't the end of the legal proceedings.
Schererville made a petition to transfer the case to the Indiana Supreme Court, but the petition was unanimously rejected last week.
“We persistently fought to the end,” said Anderson, who said he believes the right result was obtained.
As the city and Indiana American waited on the Supreme Court's decision, they continued preparing to close on the sale.
“We started the transition process months ago,” Anderson said.
Prine said its new customers in Lake Station will receive letters explaining what to expect with the acquisition finished and the transition includes obtaining final meter readings from customers so they can soon obtain their last water bills from Lake Station.
Initial bills from Indiana American will be sent in late November or early December. After receiving it, the new customers can visit amwater.com to create online accounts.