LAKE STATION — A proposed project sets out to honor Lake Station’s fallen soldiers and ensure they won’t be forgotten.
City officials have started exploring the possibility of creating a new monument at Veteran’s Park to list the names of residents who died while serving the country.
Those names already are located on the water tower at Riverview Park. That tower became the property of Indiana American Water after the company acquired the city’s water system.
City Attorney Mike Deppe said he was approached by a resident inquiring whether Indiana American would paint over the names on the tower.
Lake Station officials said they aren’t aware if the company has intentions of painting the structure, but city administration is supportive of creating a new memorial for Lake Station’s fallen soldiers to ensure those people will continue to be honored if the tower must be painted or replaced.
“I agree that’s something we need to look into,” Council President Rick Long said.
Adrian Vera, Lake Station’s chief of staff, said he will explore the cost of creating a new memorial. The matter went before the council recently and discussions will likely continue as more information is available.
Community involvement was another focus at the council session. During the meeting, Mayor Bill Carroll pledged to do his best to improve the city and bring new economic development to Lake Station.
“I cannot do it by myself,” he said.
Carroll encouraged residents to volunteer, check on their neighbors, patronize city businesses and bury old grievances.
He believes uniting will help bring progress to Lake Station.