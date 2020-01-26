Lake Station establishes board of finance; move necessitated by water utility sale

LAKE STATION — Last year’s sale of the water utility has prompted the need to establish a new city panel.

Specifically, the City Council approved an ordinance creating the municipality’s Board of Finance.

The entity, which will be made up of the council members, will focus on setting policies to invest city funds.

Councilman Dewey Lemley said Lake Station’s financial adviser recommended establishing the Board of Finance “since we now have money” available to invest.

The funding Lemley referenced is the proceeds from the $20 million sale of the water system.

The amount in which Lake Station would designate for investment wasn’t immediately available.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the water sale occurred, a large portion of the proceeds was earmarked to pay off debt from the city's former water treatment plant. It was estimated Lake Station would have about $10 million remaining after repaying the debt.

Lemley said the Board of Finance is expected to meet for the first time next month. When that happens, the panel will begin having discussions regarding the policies it will set for investments.