LAKE STATION — City officials hope the new senior citizen center will soon be operational.
A date hasn't yet been set to open the facility, but Public Works Superintendent Adrian Vera believes it could be quickly approaching.
“The senior building is very, very close to being ready,” Vera said.
Workers have finished a variety of tasks, including connecting utilities and installing the heating and cooling system. Building a deck with a ramp is the only work that needs to be completed at the site, Vera said.
Lake Station decided earlier this year to buy the 2,052-square-foot modular unit to replace the former senior facility at 29th Avenue near Benton Street. The new modular building cost about $82,000, and it came furnished with appliances.
Lake Station officials initially wanted the center to open in the spring, but there have been a variety of factors that have delayed the project.
Heavy rain in the spring prevented workers from making progress at the site at that time.
Mayor Christopher Anderson said much of the new senior center project has involved volunteer assistance, so work is completed when volunteers have time available to help.
When the facility opens, it will be a major upgrade to the previous structure.
That building had been neglected and sustained a variety of interior and exterior issues over the last several years.
The facility had mold and a crumbling ceiling, and there were regular issues with the heating system. It also was covered with worn-out siding.
While waiting for the new center to open, Lake Station seniors have hosted their activities at other locations, including the cabin at Riverview Park.
City officials hope the upgraded facility will attract more participation from the senior community. That could result in expanded programming.