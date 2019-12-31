LAKE STATION — The city is planning to upgrade its fleet for refuse collection, and the new vehicles will be environmentally friendly.
Public Works Superintendent Adrian Vera said Lake Station is closer to purchasing its first two garbage trucks fueled by compressed natural gas (CNG).
Vera said the vehicles could be ordered by January or February, and Lake Station has received a grant that will cover 80% of the cost.
He estimated Lake Station’s contribution to be around $150,000.
Vera said the city is "excited" about acquiring the vehicles because of the several advantages that can come from using CNG trucks.
He said CNG burns cleaner than diesel, emitting fewer greenhouse gases. The engines in CNG trucks also are much quieter.
Outside of the environmental benefits, there are are a variety of other reasons that make it enticing to convert to CNG.
Fuel costs can be less than petroleum products. There also can be reduced maintenance costs because of CNG being cleaner than diesel, Vera said.
The alternative-fueled vehicles can also have a better performance during the winter.
Diesel fuel can become gel-like in cold temperatures, which can delay the use of diesel vehicles until they can warm up.
The CNG vehicles don't have the same issues and run well during the cold, officials said.
Vera said Lake Station doesn’t plan to stop after buying the CNG trucks.
He said the city would actively seek more grant funding for additional CNG vehicles and the possibility of creating a fueling facility in Lake Station.
“We’re just getting the fleet started,” Vera said.
The city of Hobart has several CNG trucks, and the community also has a CNG fueling station at its Public Works site. There also is a nearby CNG fueling area in Gary.
Vera said Lake Station leaders have talked with Hobart officials several times and visited their facility to learn more about the advantages of CNG vehicles.
“Hobart’s been real open with us,” Vera said.
He said collaborating with Hobart has been helpful, and it has given Lake Station insight on how to move forward with the CNG project.
“We’re kind of just going to follow their lead,” Vera said.