CROWN POINT — Politicians will hold their collective breath Tuesday as voters confront Lake County’s newly slenderized primary election day.
The 2019 primary will be the first held since state officials forced the county to compress the number of precincts and polling places.
Some 181 polling places will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, dozens fewer than last year, following a consolidation that eliminated precincts and polling places that had shrunken below 600 active voters.
Republicans argued the reductions would save tax dollars. Democrats complained it would disenfranchise urban, minority voters by increasing their travel time to vote.
Years of debate ended with the Indiana General Assembly and the Indiana secretary of state imposing the cuts voters will face for the first time today.
Lake County officials have mailed postcards to almost 90,000 voters alerting them whether their familiar polling place survived the crunch or whether they must now go to a new location.
“We are a little anxious to see what happens,” said Lee Ann Angerman, the ranking Republican for the county elections board.
She and Michelle Fajman, the county elections director, said they are prepared to accommodate any voters who are disoriented by the changes.
They said elections staff will be at their office phones in Crown Point to answer any questions. They said voters can also go online at indianavoters.in.gov to the Indiana Secretary of State’s website, which will supply the address to their polling place Tuesday.
Fajman said a voter can also go to any polling place in the county and poll workers their will located their new precinct and polling place.
The impact will be felt most keenly in Gary, Hammond and East Chicago where most of the precinct and polling place cuts took place. Those cities' active voters likely migrated to the suburbs and beyond over the decades since Lake County’s old precinct map was drawn.
“This is now the law, and we have to move forward," said Lake County Republican Chairman Dan Dernulc, who helped push for the consolidation. "I feel everything will be just fine. I expect this will be a very normal municipal election.”
Lake County Democratic Chairman James Wieser said he can’t gauge the impact now. “I think there will be a decent turnout, although that could depend on the weather,” he said.
The National Weather Service predicts a 60% chance of showers Tuesday, diminishing by evening.
Wieser said he is pleased that more than 10,600 voted in the 30 days leading up to Tuesday’s election. Early voting ended at noon Monday.
“What is sparking the most interest is the clearly competitive races for Gary mayor and East Chicago mayor and council races in all over, including a spirited battle on the Republican side in St. John that is bringing a lot of folks out,” Wieser said.
Election officials said early voting was most heavy in East Chicago, Gary and St. John in the past 30 days.
Wieser said most candidate are savvy enough to encourage voters to get out early, a message that appeals most to voters who have been caught in long lines on past election days.
“Our only concern is that people are creatures of habit," Angerman said. She hopes they don't show up at their old precinct at 5:55 p.m., expecting to vote.
Voting hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
There will be no elections this spring in Cedar Lake, Griffith, Dyer, New Chicago or Whiting because there are no contested races in those communities. There also are no elections in the unincorporated areas outside cities and towns.