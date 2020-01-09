Gov. Eric Holcomb's annual State of the State address will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. Region time Tuesday on Lakeshore PBS television and Lakeshore Public Radio (89.1 FM).
During the 30-minute speech, the Republican chief executive is expected to announce his goals for the 2020 Indiana General Assembly and his administration's other priorities for the final year of his four-year term.
Holcomb is running for reelection in November. Also on the ballot this year are the 100 state representatives and 25 of the 50 state senators, all of whom will be in the audience at the Statehouse for the governor's address.
Lakeshore television and radio also will air Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush's annual State of the Judiciary address at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20.