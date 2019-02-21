INDIANAPOLIS — Two proposals that could reshape the state's gaming landscape and transform Gary's Buffington Harbor into a water, rail, highway and air shipping and warehousing hub won unanimous approval Thursday by the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Both Senate Bill 552 and Senate Bill 66 were revised by the panel to add and delete potentially controversial provisions; they're likely to again be rewritten as they move through the legislative process at the Statehouse over the next two months, beginning next week in the full Senate.
But Gary leaders believe the committee votes send a strong signal that the Republican-controlled General Assembly intends to "make Gary great again," in the words of former state Sen. Earline Rogers, D-Gary, who was on hand with city officials for the committee hearing.
As it now stands, Senate Bill 552 authorizes the two Majestic Star casinos to relocate to a single land-based location in Gary, likely adjacent to the Borman Expressway; and permits the second casino license to be moved to Vigo County, likely in the city of Terre Haute.
Gone from the measure is a provision that would have required Gary to share with Hammond, and, possibly, East Chicago, a portion of Gary's gaming revenue from a land-based casino, some of which is likely to come at the expense of the Horseshoe and Ameristar casinos.
Instead of an explicit "hold harmless" for the anticipated gaming tax revenue hit to the other cities, the revised proposal merely authorizes Gary to provide additional funding, at its discretion, to Hammond, East Chicago and Michigan City, home of Blue Chip casino.
That did not sit well with East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland, who said there needs to be a definite hold-harmless in the measure before it becomes law — a sentiment shared by the sponsor of the gaming legislation, state Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper.
"I wish Gary well. I mean, it's my sister city. But, at the same time, I'm here representing the city of East Chicago, and we truly would like to be held harmless," Copeland said.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said she's not sure tax revenue in the other Region casino cities, especially Hammond, will be negatively affected by a land-based Gary casino.
But she's willing to work with local leaders to figure out a fair formula if a hold-harmless is necessary.
"We have never undertaken this initiative to do it on the backs of any community. We are simply being pro-Gary, and being pro-Gary does not mean that we're being anti- anywhere else, and we certainly look forward to having those conversations," she said.
Lakefront redevelopment
Senate Bill 66, co-sponsored by state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, addresses what happens to Buffington Harbor once the Majestic Star casinos are moved elsewhere, and the lakefront land is cleared for redevelopment by a new "Gary Indiana Transmodal Compact."
The committee changed the compact board to more evenly balance its membership between individuals connected to the city of Gary, and officials appointed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The board now would have nine voting members, including four from the city and five from the state, along with two nonvoting members representing the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority and the World Trade Center Indianapolis.
The committee also clarified that the compact development zone runs north and south between Lake Michigan and Airport Road, and east to west between Cline Avenue and U.S. Steel.
In addition, the amended proposal explicitly states that all city property will remain city property.
"We believe that this is, in fact, reflective of a partnership," Freeman-Wilson said.
"We also believe that it sends a message to our constituents, which are the citizens of our community, that this represents an opportunity to grow and build through a partnership, and it is clearly not an effort to take over assets in the city of Gary — but to develop those assets."
The revised measure also requires the compact to make a sincere effort to hire Gary residents where possible on development projects, and for Ivy Tech Community College in Lake County to offer training programs relating to intermodal, building trades and gaming jobs.
"I believe that we've reached a position where we are poised to go to the next level from an economic development standpoint," said Melton, who recommended the skills training and hiring provisions be added to the legislation.