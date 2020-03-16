Landlord loses latest bid to overturn order to remove apartments from single-family dwelling

HAMMOND — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Hammond landlord who was ordered by the city to tear out the five apartments he's rented to tenants in what once was a single-family home.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Theresa Springmann this month ruled that the legal issues raised by landlord Jose Andrade already have been addressed and resolved by Indiana state courts, and there's no reason to litigate the case again in federal court.

"The overlap is complete as a practical matter," Springmann said in her 20-page decision. "As such, the plaintiff's claims before this court are barred by the doctrine of res judicata."

According to court records, a 2016 city inspection of Andrade's property at 6609 Jefferson Ave. found 12 structural issues, 11 fire hazards and six maintenance concerns, all of which rendered the home an unsafe structure under Indiana's Unsafe Building Law.

In particular, records show the unsafe conditions included inadequate fire stopping, lack of fire blocking, flammable support beams, inadequate fire separation, lack of basement apartment bedroom windows, too narrow staircases and inadequate smoke detectors.