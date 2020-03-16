You are the owner of this article.
Landlord loses latest bid to overturn order to remove apartments from single-family dwelling
6609 Jefferson Avenue

Hammond landlord Jose Andrade is expected to restore this rental property at 6609 Jefferson Ave. to a single-family home after U.S. District Court Chief Judge Theresa Springmann dismissed his lawsuit seeking to overturn a Hammond Board of Public Works and Safety order requiring him to remove the five apartments in the building.

 Edwin Bierschenk

HAMMOND — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Hammond landlord who was ordered by the city to tear out the five apartments he's rented to tenants in what once was a single-family home.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Theresa Springmann this month ruled that the legal issues raised by landlord Jose Andrade already have been addressed and resolved by Indiana state courts, and there's no reason to litigate the case again in federal court.

"The overlap is complete as a practical matter," Springmann said in her 20-page decision. "As such, the plaintiff's claims before this court are barred by the doctrine of res judicata."

According to court records, a 2016 city inspection of Andrade's property at 6609 Jefferson Ave. found 12 structural issues, 11 fire hazards and six maintenance concerns, all of which rendered the home an unsafe structure under Indiana's Unsafe Building Law.

Hammond landlord asking U.S. Supreme Court to overturn city order to remove apartments from single-family dwelling

In particular, records show the unsafe conditions included inadequate fire stopping, lack of fire blocking, flammable support beams, inadequate fire separation, lack of basement apartment bedroom windows, too narrow staircases and inadequate smoke detectors.

The Hammond safety board ordered Andrade to restore the home to a single-family dwelling after determining the building was illegally converted into apartments sometime between its 1927 construction and Andrade purchasing the property in 1998.

Landlord must remove apartments built into Hammond house after appeal rejected by Indiana Supreme Court

Following a lawsuit filed by Andrade, both Lake Superior Judge Calvin Hawkins and the Indiana Court of Appeals agreed the Hammond board did not exceed its statutory authority by requiring the unsafe apartments be removed from the home.

"The action ordered by the board falls squarely within the ambit of the Unsafe Building Law's unambiguous provisions," wrote Appeals Judge Patricia Riley in the court's 3-0 decision.

Appeals court affirms Hammond order that landlord remove apartments from single-family dwelling

In March 2019, the Indiana Supreme Court split 3-2 in declining to grant transfer to Andrade, thereby leaving intact the lower court rulings affirming the city's order for Andrade to remove the apartments.

The U.S. Supreme Court in November likewise declined to hear Andrade's appeal.

He still can ask the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago to review the latest ruling issued by Springmann.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. has said it's a top priority for his administration to protect residents by taking action to eliminate unsafe apartments that have illegally been created out of single-family homes in Lake County's most populous city.

