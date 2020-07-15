You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lanes closed for resurfacing at Ind. 49 and U.S. 30
alert urgent

Lanes closed for resurfacing at Ind. 49 and U.S. 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Resurfacing work

Lane closure plan for Ind. 49 and U.S. 30 in Valparaiso.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area of Ind. 49 and U.S. 30 from Wednesday into next week as a result of lane closures caused by resurfacing work, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The eastbound U.S. 30 ramp to southbound Ind. 49 was to be closed Wednesday and most of the day Thursday, INDOT said.

The westbound and eastbound U.S. 30 ramps to northbound Ind. 49 will then close Thursday and reopen Friday evening.

The southbound Ind. 49 ramp to westbound U.S. 30 will be closed Friday morning through Saturday evening, INDOT said.

The westbound U.S. 30 ramp to southbound Ind. 49 and the northbound Ind. 49 ramp to eastbound U.S. 30 will close Saturday morning and reopen Monday evening.

The southbound Ind. 49 ramp to eastbound U.S. 30 and the northbound Ind. 49 ramp to westbound U.S. 30 will close Monday and reopen Tuesday, INDOT said.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change, according to INDOT.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mrvan seeks Congress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts