Lanes closed for resurfacing at Ind. 49 and U.S. 30

VALPARAISO — Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area of Ind. 49 and U.S. 30 from Wednesday into next week as a result of lane closures caused by resurfacing work, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The eastbound U.S. 30 ramp to southbound Ind. 49 was to be closed Wednesday and most of the day Thursday, INDOT said.

The westbound and eastbound U.S. 30 ramps to northbound Ind. 49 will then close Thursday and reopen Friday evening.

The southbound Ind. 49 ramp to westbound U.S. 30 will be closed Friday morning through Saturday evening, INDOT said.

The westbound U.S. 30 ramp to southbound Ind. 49 and the northbound Ind. 49 ramp to eastbound U.S. 30 will close Saturday morning and reopen Monday evening.

The southbound Ind. 49 ramp to eastbound U.S. 30 and the northbound Ind. 49 ramp to westbound U.S. 30 will close Monday and reopen Tuesday, INDOT said.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change, according to INDOT.

