Lansing to honor Hometown Heroes with banner unveiling
Lansing is launching a similar program this year.

LANSING — The village is ready to honor its Hometown Heroes.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, a program is planned for the upper level of the Lansing Public Library, 2750 Indiana Ave., to celebrate the village's veterans.

Mayor Patty Eidam, a veteran herself, previously told the Times she wanted to honor those who have lived or currently live in Lansing and have served in the armed forces.

"We thought Lansing would be an ideal place for such a program," Eidam said then, noting the veterans memorial at Lansing Municipal Airport and the village's thriving American Legion post.

"Veterans in Lansing are valued in the highest regard," she added.

The village will honor veterans with 100 banners that will be displayed on Lansing streets this year and next. The banners were sponsored by family members, friends or businesses.

At Thursday's event, the village will unveil miniature replicas of the banners that will be on display at the library this year.

According to a press release, banner nominees were asked to submit comments related to a Lansing or military memory that will accompany the mini-banners.

Related, the Lansing Historical Society Museum in the library basement will be open open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday with a display of military memorabilia.

Eidam is scheduled to speak at the event along with Lansing Library Director Debbie Albrecht. Also on the agenda are music from the Troop 276 Ceremonial Ensemble and presentations from the Lansing Veterans Memorial Honor Guard.

