LaPorte County awarded $250,000 grant to aid small business amid COVID-19

The state is providing LaPorte County $250,000 in federal grant funds to assist small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the fourth COVID-19 response award distributed through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) to go to a Northwest Indiana locality.

According to Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch, whose office manages OCRA, LaPorte County will use the money to provide working capital grants to small businesses for the purpose of retaining jobs at those businesses.

"With today’s announcement, Indiana has awarded more than $10.7 million to our rural communities," Crouch said.

"From increasing access to necessary testing and medical supplies to providing businesses and their workers with much needed relief, these funds are directly assisting in the fight against COVID-19."

Three Northwest Indiana communities received COVID-19 response awards last week in the first round of OCRA grant distributions.

Knox also was allocated $250,000 to provide working capital to businesses for job retention, Hebron got $152,500 to aid small business and LaCrosse was awarded $10,000 to install public wireless internet hotspots for residents' education and employment needs.

