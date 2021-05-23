LaPorte County Commissioners lift mask mandate

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Commissioners have opted against a mask mandate in the unincorporated areas.

It’s up to businesses in LaPorte County to decide whether to require patrons to wear a mask.

Officials in LaPorte and Michigan City also chose not to force people to wear a mask in their corporate boundaries unless required by a commercial establishment.

LaPorte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski said the decision boiled down to weighing the public health risk of COVID-19 seemingly in the rearview mirror and future well-being of businesses struggling from restrictions.

“Lots of people are being vaccinated. We’re trying to get this put behind us,” he said.

Previously, local restrictions during public health emergencies were made by the health officer in each county. Now, due to a new state law passed this session, those health restrictions can be overruled by local elected bodies.

In overriding the governor, a majority of the legislature believed such home rule decisions should rest with elected officials to give more of a voice to the public whose lives are impacted by restrictions.

County health officers are appointed.