LaPorte County extends mask mandate
 The Times

A countywide mask mandate in LaPorte County was extended Thursday in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

The decision was made by LaPorte County Health Officer Dr. Sandra Deausy after meeting with a wide range of elected officials, including the mayors of LaPorte and Michigan City.

The mandate in effect since July was continued until April 30.

More than 12,000 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since March 2020. There are real names, faces and human stories behind that staggering number. This Sunday, The Times partners with 11 Indiana news agencies to share the stories of dozens of “Hoosiers We’ve Lost” in a special print section and online presentation. Watch for it Sunday.

The statewide mask mandate will be lifted April 6, but the governor is giving local governments the option of keeping their mask mandates in place.

Under the continued LaPorte County mandate, every person must properly wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at indoor areas open to the public, including public transportation.

Masks must also be worn in public areas outside when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

Deausy said she will decide whether to extend the mandate again at the end of the month.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday, the number of people in LaPorte County testing positive for the virus the past seven days stood at 8.9%.

The seven day positivity rate in LaPorte County dropped to as low as 3.2% at the end of February.

Fewer people wearing a mask and practicing social distancing from a false sense of security because of vaccines being available is one reason cited by experts for cases rising again.

“I know we’re all bone weary of this, but this is a once-in-our-lifetime pandemic. It’s not time to let up,” said LaPorte County Commissioner Sheila Matias.

LaPorte County Health Department Administrator Amanda Lahners said about 16% of LaPorte County residents have been fully vaccinated.

She estimated herd immunity cannot be obtained unless vaccinations are given to 75% to 80% of the population.

“We’re so close to this being over. We just have to hold on for a little bit longer,” Lahners said.

Lahners said an average of about 500 people per day have been receiving the Moderna vaccine at the LaPorte County Health Department vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds.

