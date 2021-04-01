LaPorte County extends mask mandate

A countywide mask mandate in LaPorte County was extended Thursday in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

The decision was made by LaPorte County Health Officer Dr. Sandra Deausy after meeting with a wide range of elected officials, including the mayors of LaPorte and Michigan City.

The mandate in effect since July was continued until April 30.

The statewide mask mandate will be lifted April 6, but the governor is giving local governments the option of keeping their mask mandates in place.

Under the continued LaPorte County mandate, every person must properly wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at indoor areas open to the public, including public transportation.

Masks must also be worn in public areas outside when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

Deausy said she will decide whether to extend the mandate again at the end of the month.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday, the number of people in LaPorte County testing positive for the virus the past seven days stood at 8.9%.

The seven day positivity rate in LaPorte County dropped to as low as 3.2% at the end of February.